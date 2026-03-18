TOMY International, Inc. Announces Leadership Transitions as Pete Henseler, Chairman of the Board, and Greg Kilrea, President, Announce Retirement

OAKBROOK, Ill., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMY International Inc., a leading global designer, producer, and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys and juvenile products, today announced a leadership succession initiative marked by the planned retirement of two senior executives, Pete Henseler, Chairman of the Board, and Greg Kilrea, President, alongside the appointment of Rudy Wilson to assume management of the company.

Over the course of their tenures, Pete Henseler and Greg Kilrea have played central roles in shaping TOMY International’s regional operations and global footprint. Their leadership has provided continuity through periods of growth and transition, strengthening the company’s position across key markets and laying a solid foundation for the next phase of the business. Henseler and Kilrea will retire from their full-time roles on April 1st and provide part-time support to ensure a smooth succession.

“For the past 30 years, serving TOMY International has been a defining chapter of my career and a responsibility I’ve carried with great pride,” said Henseler. “Together with an extraordinary group of people, I’ve had the privilege of helping steward iconic brands and a company built on the enduring power of play. The growth and long-term success TOMY enjoys today are a testament to that shared commitment. I’m deeply grateful for the trust placed in both Greg and me over the years and proud of the foundation we’ve built as TOMY continues forward, evolving and inspiring generations to come.”

“Leading TOMY International has been an honor, and I am grateful for the support I have received from the dedicated team members who make TOMY special,” said Kilrea. “I’m proud of the progress we made strengthening regional operations and positioning the company for the future, and I leave with confidence in the prospects of the business moving forward.”

As part of this planned succession, TOMY International announced that Rudy Wilson, who joined the organization earlier this year as Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President and CEO on April 1st. As President and CEO, Wilson will set the strategic direction and lead TOMY International through its next phase of growth. He will be accountable for enterprise performance, global alignment, and long-term value creation. Wilson brings more than 25 years of global business experience across leading consumer companies including SC Johnson, Frito-Lay, AT&T, and General Mills. Most recently, he served as President of SC Johnson’s Global Consumer Brands business unit, where he led large, multi-region organizations and delivered sustainable growth through brand transformation, operational excellence, and organizational capability building.

“Stepping into the role of President and CEO at TOMY is both an honor and an exciting responsibility,” said Wilson. “I’m deeply grateful to Pete and Greg for the foundation they’ve built, and to the teams across the globe for their passion and commitment to the business. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building brands, strengthening operations, and empowering teams to deliver meaningful growth, and I look forward to bringing cross-industry perspectives to help unlock TOMY’s next chapter. Together, we’ll deliver excitement and connection for families around the world while building a stronger, more sustainable global business.”

The leadership transitions at TOMY International reflect a planned succession designed to ensure continuity and long-term growth across TOMY International’s global business.

For more information contact TOMY@litzkypr.com.