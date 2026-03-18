Covve Unveils New Brand as Intelligent Lead Capture Platform for Real‑World Business

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covve , the intelligent lead capture platform used by over 2 million professionals in over 130 countries, today announced a comprehensive rebrand that reflects its evolution from a personal contact manager into a focused B2B product. The new identity cements Covve’s role in connecting real‑world human interaction with the enterprise systems that move business forward.

The rebrand follows years of product development that brought four separate applications together into a more focused lead capture platform at the center of its product family. Within one app, professionals can scan business cards, QR codes, conference badges, and LinkedIn QR codes, or log contacts by voice. Captured data syncs directly into leading CRMs including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, Pipedrive, and Microsoft Dynamics 365, with thousands of additional integrations available via Zapier, so teams can standardize lead capture without changing their existing stack.

Covve’s AI‑powered scanner sits at the heart of the platform, delivering market‑leading accuracy in over 60 languages. That accuracy dramatically reduces the manual data entry and correction that typically follows events and busy meeting days, so teams can trust that every new contact is captured correctly and ready for follow‑up.

“We’re rebranding Covve not because we wanted a new look, but because we’ve become a different product,” said Yiannis Gavrielides, CEO and Co‑founder of Covve. “Our focus is now crystal clear: we’re building the intelligent lead capture layer between real‑world human interaction and enterprise systems. The vision of helping people make their network actually work hasn’t changed—what’s changed is our ability to make that vision operational at scale for B2B teams.”

Beyond the product, Covve invests in helping people build real human connection. Its bi‑weekly newsletter, The Networker, reaches more than 110,000 professionals, and its monthly masterclasses bring together a global community of connection experts to share practical frameworks for building connections that last. Covve is also known for its responsive, human customer support, helping teams deploy and adopt the platform quickly and confidently.

The new visual identity, purpose statement, and refreshed app experience are now reflected across Covve’s product, website, and app stores. Covve is ISO certified, GDPR compliant, and maintains a strong cybersecurity posture, underscoring the company’s commitment to data protection and user privacy as it scales its presence with B2B teams.

About Covve

Covve is an intelligent lead capture platform that turns every handshake into a qualified lead. With over 2 million users, native support in 16 languages, and integrations with the world’s leading CRMs, Covve helps professionals and teams capture, enrich, and sync leads from business cards, QR codes, event badges, LinkedIn, and voice—so their network actually works.

Media Contact



Melina Kontou

Head of Marketing

m.kontou@covve.com

www.covve.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0eeb8f33-7004-41f7-94a0-2f43c8217fae