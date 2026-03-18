Varonis at RSAC 2026: Securing AI and the Data that Powers It

MIAMI, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, is proud to return to the RSA Conference as a Platinum Plus Sponsor.

Varonis' highlights at RSA Conference 2026 include a mainstage keynote covering how AI is impacting and transforming security, sessions on AI risks and attack techniques, and a full roster of presentations, demos, and can’t-miss limited-edition swag at booth #5457 in the North Hall.

Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2026:

Keynote – Robots vs. Robots: Stories from the Frontlines of the Agentic Revolution. Varonis CEO and Co-Founder Yaki Faitelson will share real stories from the front lines that reveal three major ways AI is reshaping enterprise security and will dive into techniques and frameworks to help future-proof your AI and data security programs.

Date: Wednesday, March 25, at 11:10 am PT

Location: Moscone West Stage

Expert Session – May the Force Be with You: 5 Salesforce Attacks & How To Stop Them. In this session, recognized as a Top 10 submission by RSAC, Varonis researchers Tamir Yehuda and Daniel Reyhanian will share five attack techniques and show how to detect and help secure your Salesforce environments.

Date: Monday, March 23, at 2:20 pm PT

Location: Moscone West 2018

Expert Session – From Prompts to Permissions: The New Data Risk Model for AI. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will examine emerging AI-driven data risks, why discovery alone isn’t enough, and how security teams can apply controls that scale with AI adoption.

Date: Tuesday, March 24, at 8:30 am PT

Location: Moscone South Esplanade 153

Cloud Village sponsorship. Varonis is proud to be a diamond sponsor of the Cloud Village, a fun and collaborative space at RSAC where you can learn by doing. Varonis is hosting a capture-the-flag challenge and Varonis Threat Labs experts will be presenting talks on AI threats and security.

Visit Varonis. Stop by booth #5457 in the North Hall during expo hours to see Atlas AI in action and learn how Varonis' enables organizations to secure AI and the data powering it. View Varonis’ full RSA Conference 2026 event schedule and request your meeting today!

Additional Resources:

Free Expo Pass: Use invitation code 52E1320XP for a complimentary expo pass.

Use invitation code 52E1320XP for a complimentary expo pass. Executive Meetings: Schedule a meeting with our team to discuss customized solutions for your organization. Contact your account manager or email varonisevents@varonis.com.

Schedule a meeting with our team to discuss customized solutions for your organization. Contact your account manager or email varonisevents@varonis.com. Stay Connected: Follow Varonis on LinkedIn for real-time updates and live coverage from RSAC 2026.



About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com