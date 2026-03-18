INCOME FINANCIAL Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08125 per unit. The distribution is payable April 10, 2026 to unit holders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on March 31, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.08125 per unit based on the VWAP of $9.75 payable on April 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $39.91 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.08125 Record Date: March 31, 2026 Payable Date: April 10, 2026

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