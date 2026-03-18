FMC Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FMC Corporation (“FMC" or the "Company") (NYSE:FMC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/fmc-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

FMC’s stock price plummeted $3.32 per share, or 19.54%, to close at $13.67 per share on February 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a February 4, 2026, press release in which the Company announced its 2026 priorities and revealed that the Board of Directors had authorized the exploration of "strategic options." These options notably included the potential "sale of the company," signaling a significant shift in corporate direction amid mounting fiscal pressure.

The valuation collapse was further exacerbated by a disappointing financial outlook for the upcoming year. Management disclosed that "full year revenue guidance is $3.60 billion to $3.80 billion," representing a 5% decline at the midpoint compared to the prior year. More critically, the Company forecasted that its "adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $670 million to $730 million," a 17% drop versus the previous year's performance. The Company attributed this earnings compression primarily to "lower price" points, leading to an immediate loss of investor confidence as the market adjusted to the reality of shrinking margins and the uncertainty of a potential corporate divestiture.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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