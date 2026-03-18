Confluent, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Confluent, Inc., (“Confluent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CFLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/confluent-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Confluent’s stock price fell $8.67, or 32.8%, to close at $17.73 per share on July 31, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the July 30, 2025, post-market release of the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results, which revealed that “an AI-native customer has been making a broad-based move towards self-management of internal data platforms.” This shift resulted in reduced usage of Confluent Cloud, and while the Company secured a Confluent Platform deal with the client in Q3 to continue supporting their streaming needs, the transition “represents a significant reduction in total spending with Confluent starting in Q4.” Consequently, the change is “expected to dampen [Confluent’s] Q4 cloud revenue growth rate by low single digits.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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