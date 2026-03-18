Cassaundra0328 Goes Live from NC Buyers & Sellers Community BBQ — Join Virtually from Anywhere

 | Source: Cassaundra0328, WhatNot.com Auctioneer Cassaundra0328, WhatNot.com Auctioneer

Wake Forest, NC, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Saturday, the Whatnot community comes together both in person and online as top seller Cassaundra0328 hosts a special live stream directly from the NC Buyers and Sellers Meetup. The event brings resellers together for a casual BBQ and community gathering while inviting viewers across the country to join virtually.


The Main Event: Live Stream from the NC Buyers & Sellers Community Gathering
Streaming live from the meetup, Cassaundra0328 will give viewers a real-time look into the relationships and connections that power the reseller space. This is not a traditional show, it is a community-first experience focused on conversation, connection, and bringing people together.

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: Starting at 2:00 PM ET
Watch Live: NC Buyers & Sellers Community Meetup
Where: Cassaundra0328 on Whatnot
Category: Community Event

This live stream offers something unique, a chance to step inside the culture behind the commerce. Viewers will experience the people, personalities, and connections that are driving the reseller movement across the United States.

Join Virtually — Be Part of the Fun
Join the live stream and be part of the fun from anywhere. Engage in the chat, connect with buyers and sellers across the country, and experience the energy of the event as it happens. This is about community, not just commerce.

About Cassaundra0328
Cassie has quickly risen to Top Seller status on Whatnot by combining a sharp eye for sourcing with a lively, community-first approach. Known for uncovering unique pieces from estate sales, auctions, and storage unit finds, she has built a loyal following who tune in for both the experience and the connection. Her streams are known for their energy, humor, and genuine engagement, creating an environment that feels like spending time with friends.

She is also the owner of 3 Day Thrift in Wake Forest, North Carolina, a soon-to-open retail space where local shoppers can experience the same spirit of discovery in person.

About Whatnot
Whatnot is the largest independent live shopping platform in the United States, connecting buyers and sellers through immersive, real-time experiences. Since its founding in 2019, the platform has redefined e-commerce by combining entertainment, community, and commerce into a single live environment, with billions in annual sales and a rapidly growing national presence.

Media Contact:
Angela Robinson
Director of Product Development & Optimization Systems
sales@contentsyndicate.net

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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