Data Privacy AI Adoption Is Lagging Behind. DataGrail Launches Vera AI Agent to Close the Gap.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGrail today announced the launch of Vera, the first complete AI agent purpose-built for privacy operations. Integrated natively with the DataGrail platform, Vera allows privacy teams to safely automate work across complex environments and maintain ongoing regulatory readiness.

Privacy demands have outpaced human capacity and the business impact is material. Organizations large and small face rising enforcement actions, increased litigation exposure, and heightened scrutiny from boards and customers.

“Privacy teams are being asked to manage explosive AI growth and global regulatory complexity with static workflows and limited staff,” said Daniel Barber, CEO of DataGrail. “The question is no longer whether privacy will use AI, it’s how they can use it securely and responsibly. We’ve built Vera so that, for the first time, resource-strapped teams can adopt secure, scalable privacy AI with confidence.”

The Privacy AI Adoption Gap

While AI is rapidly transforming enterprise functions, privacy teams face unique barriers to adoption:

General-purpose AI tools have no clear operational starting point.

Homegrown agents can introduce risks related to black-box models and sensitive data exposure.

AI-powered systems lack contextual awareness of systems, processing activities, and regulatory requirements.

Limited connectivity impacts agent execution options across the business.

Privacy teams know AI tools can generate answers, but they lack the context and security required to operate responsibly in a live privacy environment.

Vera Brings Privacy Into the Agentic Era

Vera is a complete AI agent intentionally integrated into the DataGrail platform, allowing Vera to take advantage of DataGrail’s unmatched contextual awareness, deep connectivity, and no-compromise security architecture.

Unlike homegrown agents or bolted-on chatbots, Vera is:

Fully integrated across DataGrail workstreams

across DataGrail workstreams Context-aware , with a full library of regulations, risks, and privacy program metadata

, with a full library of regulations, risks, and privacy program metadata Human-governed , adopting user permissions and acting only with approval

, adopting user permissions and acting only with approval Secure by design, operating within a single-tenant architecture with six-stage prompt protection and zero external data training

This combination of context, connectivity, and control enables true agentic task automation for privacy teams in a way other platforms cannot.

What Privacy Teams Can Do with Vera

Vera introduces new levels of scale and automation for privacy teams. Here are a few of the use cases Vera supports at launch.

Complete accurate assessments in minutes by drafting PIAs, DPIAs, AI risk assessments, and TIAs using live system metadata and documentation.

Continuously detect and prioritize risk, including AI usage and sensitive data exposure across 22,000+ applications.

Automate consent governance by detecting, categorizing, and updating rules for new cookies with human approval.

Generate executive-ready insights on regulatory readiness and operational risk.

Orchestrate tasks across external AI tools with the first production-ready privacy MCP server.

Customer impact

“Vera’s AI rule suggestions significantly accelerated our rule creation process,” said Michele Sheets, Senior Manager, Digital Experience at NETGEAR. “What previously required manual iteration and refinement became faster and more intuitive, helping us move forward with greater confidence and efficiency.”

“Unlike a static data mapping exercise, which is likely out of date and inaccurate the moment it’s complete, DataGrail can proactively notify you of changes and guide your next steps,” said Adrienne Komogorov, Vice President, Legal at Poppulo

The Future of AI-Powered Privacy

DataGrail defines the Agentic Data Privacy Platform as the next evolution of privacy technology, replacing reactive compliance models with secure, human-led AI automation.

“Privacy work has fundamentally changed,” added Barber. “Vera is not a chatbot. It’s a governed AI agent embedded into daily privacy operations. This unlocks new levels of scale for privacy teams without added risk.”

Vera is available to all DataGrail customers now.

To learn more, visit www.datagrail.io .

ABOUT DATAGRAIL

DataGrail is the Agentic Data Privacy Platform. We help the world’s leading brands such as NETGEAR, FanDuel, Dexcom, GoFundMe, and Commvault automate privacy and control risk with secure, human-governed AI that scales.

Powered by Vera, the complete privacy AI agent, and underpinned by an unrivaled 2,500+ integrations and no-compromise security architecture, DataGrail is built to solve complex privacy challenges that others can't. DataGrail is rated 4.8/5 stars on G2 and is a two-time recognized privacy leader by IDC.