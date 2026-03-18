VIVUS Confirms QSIVA® Price Reduction Is Now Effective Across Nordics and Poland

— The lowered pricing structure is now available for 963,88 SEK per bottle at pharmacies throughout Sweden

AMSTERDAM, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS BV, a subsidiary of VIVUS LLC, a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious medical conditions and life-limiting diseases, today announced the new price reduction of QSIVA® hard modified-release capsules phentermine/topiramate, is now in effect in Sweden. The updated pricing reflects an average cost of 32,13 SEK per day, or considering the completer results on the top dose from the pivotal clinical trials, it is approximately 930 SEK per kilogram of weight loss. An individual’s results may vary.

“The price reduction of QSIVA is genuinely welcome. Too often, I see patients forced to stop a medication that is working for them simply because the cost is too high. Lowering the price is a step toward more equitable access to effective obesity care—regardless of income. Obesity is a chronic disease and, for many people, requires long-term treatment and follow-up. Medication can be an important and effective part of care, alongside lifestyle support. Just as importantly, patients benefit from structured, multidisciplinary follow-up so treatment can be individualized—choosing the right option, adjusting the dose when needed, and supporting sustainable health behaviours in the long run,” said Emilia Huvinen, Naistentautien ja synnytysten erikoislääkäri, LT.

According to the 2025 World Obesity Atlas, 16% of Swedish adults live with obesity, and 52% of adults have a high body mass index (BMI). Excess body weight is associated with an increased risk of serious health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes, which are among the leading causes of mortality. Effective treatment options such as QSIVA can support patients in achieving and maintaining clinically meaningful weight loss, helping to improve long-term health outcomes and overall well-being.

“Obesity remains a significant public health challenge in Sweden, affecting millions of people and increasing the risk of serious, chronic diseases,” said John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS LLC. “With this price reduction now in effect, we aim to improve access to QSIVA and support healthcare professionals and patients in addressing obesity through evidence-based treatment options.”

In the Phase III CONQUER trial, a 56-week clinical study, QSIVA demonstrated that subjects assigned to treatment achieved 7.8 – 10.9 percent weight reduction (ITT analysis) and 7.6 – 10.9 cm reduction of waist circumference after 56 weeks of treatment. Subjects who were treated with QSIVA for the full 56-week study period (completer on drug analysis) achieved 9.6 – 14.4 percent weight reduction and 9.4 – 13.6cm reduction of waist circumference after completion of treatment. These clinical trials also demonstrated that phentermine/topiramate in combination with a weight-loss diet and exercise program resulted in statistically significant and clinically important reductions vs. placebo in weight and waist circumference, coupled with improvements in important risk markers indicative of weight-related comorbidities, such as systolic and diastolic BP, triglycerides, fasting glucose and progression towards type 2 diabetes. QSIVA is available in the mid and top dose strengths evaluated in the Phase III CONQUER trial along with 2 other dose strengths. Dose selection should be individualized and determined by the treating physician based on patient characteristics, treatment response, and tolerability, in accordance with the approved prescribing information.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit https://vivus.com/ .

About QSIVA

QSIVA (the European brand name for QSYMIA) is approved in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Poland. QSIVA is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The effect of QSIVA on reducing cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been established. The safety and effectiveness of QSIVA in combination with other products intended for weight loss, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs and herbal preparations, have not been established. For more information on QSIVA, please visit QSIVA.eu . The website is accessible for healthcare professionals only through registration.

Important Safety Information for QSIVA

QSIVA® hard modified-release capsules phentermine/topiramate is contraindicated in pregnancy and in women of childbearing potential not using highly effective contraception; in patients with glaucoma; in hyperthyroidism; in patients receiving treatment or within 14 days following treatment with monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs); in patients with hypersensitivity to sympathomimetic amines, to the active substances, or to any of the excipients in QSIVA.

QSIVA can cause foetal harm. It is recommended that patients who can become pregnant obtain a negative pregnancy test result before starting QSIVA treatment, perform monthly pregnancy testing, and use highly effective contraception while taking QSIVA. If a patient becomes pregnant while taking QSIVA, treatment should be discontinued immediately, and the patient should consult promptly with their doctor. The most common adverse reactions in adults are paraesthesia, dizziness, an altered or impaired sense of taste, insomnia, depression, constipation, and dry mouth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Important Information and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and/or covered by the "Bespeaks Caution" doctrine applied by the courts under the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, and other applicable provisions of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "shall," "may," "believe," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "anticipate," "predict," "should," "plan," "likely," "opportunity," "estimated," and "potential," and/or the negative use of these words or other similar words. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on the Company's current expectations, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Forward-looking information about QSIVA, including statements regarding its clinical efficacy, safety profile, the anticipated impact of the price reduction on patient access and commercial performance, and its role in long-term obesity management, involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release.

Risks related to QSIVA include the potential benefits of the price reduction on patient access and uptake, the impact of revised pricing strategies on revenue and commercial performance, the continued success of pharmacy partnerships across the Nordics and Poland, competitive developments in the weight management market including injectable medications, and whether QSIVA will continue to be commercially successful in approved markets.

General risks include the ability to successfully manage commercial programs across multiple international markets; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of QSIVA; supply chain challenges; and competitive developments in the obesity and weight management therapeutic area.

The above factors, risks, and uncertainties are difficult to predict, contain uncertainties that may materially affect actual results, and may be beyond the Company's control. New factors, risks, and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks, and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore any of these statements may prove to be inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that the Company's objectives and plans will be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements were made or any earlier date indicated, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in underlying assumptions, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law. This announcement is made in accordance with applicable securities regulations including the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts

VIVUS BV

T: +31 20 262 0959

Media – FINN Partners

Julian Tyndale-Biscoe

julian.tyndale-biscoe@finnpartners.com

T: +44 20 7046 8280