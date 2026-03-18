Truly Hard Seltzer is Giving One Lucky Friend Group their Own Reality Show this Spring Break – and Taps Breakout Reality Star JaNa Craig to Help with Casting

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every friend group thinks they’ve got what it takes to star in a hit reality TV show. And this spring break, Truly Hard Seltzer is here to make their dreams come truly.

Truly is launching Truly Unscripted: Spring Break, an open casting call giving one real friend group the chance to star in their own reality TV miniseries, complete with an all-expenses-paid weekend getaway where a full production crew will document their every move.

Beginning today, friend groups nationwide can submit their crew and their case for why they deserve the cameras – and of course, why they bring the drama. The winning group will be whisked away to an epic beach house in Florida from April 16 – 19 where an experienced reality TV producer and camera crew will be on-site. The weekend will be turned into a three-part reality TV miniseries dropping on YouTube this spring, giving fans a front-row seat to all the moments and mayhem that only happen when you're with your crew… and Truly!

Think your friend group was born for the cameras? Here’s how to enter:

Share a video on TikTok or Instagram explaining why your friend group deserves to win with #TrulyUnscripted

After posting, head to TrulyRealityCasting.com to complete your application

Lucky finalists will have video callbacks with their friends and the production crew to make the final casting call

Helping kick off the casting search is reality TV fan favorite and longtime Truly partner JaNa Craig – because if anyone can get friend groups fired up to submit, it's someone who's lived the reality TV experience.

"Reality TV gave me some of the best friendships of my life, so partnering with Truly to give another group the chance to create their own iconic moments means everything to me! And while I’m used to being in front of the camera, this time I’ll be behind-the-scenes finding that truly special friend group that is made for this moment,” said reality star JaNa Craig.

“Truly is turning reality TV dreams into a reality this spring break and creating a moment where we can put our fans front-and-center,” said Matt Withington, senior director of marketing at Truly Hard Seltzer. “Truly, spring break, and your friend group is already a winning combo, add a camera crew and we know we’ll capture reality TV gold.”

After your casting video is in, kick back and let Truly bring the spring break vibes to you! Stock up on Truly Party Pack – the ultimate crowd pleaser with Citrus Squeeze, Pineapple, Watermelon, and Raspberry – or dive into the NEW Truly Paradise Pack, a tropical getaway in every can with Mango Tango, Pineapple Plunge, Blood Orange Breeze, and Passionfruit Orange Guava.

Follow along @Truly on YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook to watch it all go down. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus high-ABV flavor mix packs (Unruly), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com and follow Truly on social media.



About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

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