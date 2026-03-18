Colombian Artist María Esther Panesso Mercado to Exhibit at Art Expo New York 2026

New York, NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized by Forbes Colombia as one of the 50 Most Creative Colombians in the World, visual Colombian artist María Esther Panesso Mercado, who signs her works as “Mercado,” is set to showcase her celebrated portfolio at Art Expo New York from April 9–12, 2026. This exhibition follows a string of high-profile international milestones for the artist, including a two-day feature on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square in 2023 and prestigious exhibitions at Rockefeller Center and the historic Salon d’Automne in Paris, the legendary venue founded in 1903 that once hosted masters like Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso.





Mercado’s rise in the global art hubs of Tokyo, Mexico, Miami, and Paris is deeply intertwined with her personal narrative of resilience. After losing her father at a young age and witnessing her mother become the head of their household, she developed a profound understanding of feminine strength that now defines her aesthetic. Her academic background further sharpens this perspective; holding degrees in Law and International Business Administration along with an MBA, she has dedicated years to defending women in vulnerable situations in Colombia. Her art serves as an extension of this advocacy, portraying women not as fragile subjects, but as sacred and transformative forces.

Known for her powerful visual language, Mercado explores the strength, duality, and spiritual depth of women through paintings that combine realism, texture, and luminous light. Working primarily in oil and mixed media, she creates pieces that contrast richly textured backgrounds with smooth, radiant figures. The result is a visual dialogue that symbolizes resilience, movement, and feminine power.

Her work frequently depicts ballet dancers, coastal women, and symbolic feminine figures illuminated by gold tones and dramatic light. These elements reflect themes of transcendence, freedom, and cultural pride, creating an emotional narrative that connects personal identity with universal strength.





For Mercado, art has never been a commercial pursuit but a personal calling. Balancing demanding careers in law and business while developing her artistic practice required discipline and conviction. Rather than creating art solely to meet market expectations, she chose to remain faithful to her vision, allowing authenticity to guide her creative process.

“I did not build my career for visibility alone,” Mercado explains. “I built it to honor strength, to elevate women, and to demonstrate that art rooted in authenticity can transcend borders.”

Her participation in Art Expo New York 2026 represents a significant step in her international trajectory and a key moment in her career. Through this exhibition, she continues her mission of representing Colombia with dignity on the global stage while inspiring future generations of artists to believe their voice can reach beyond borders. Collectors and art enthusiasts can follow her journey and view her latest collections on Instagram at @mariamercadoarte.

About María Esther Panesso Mercado

María Esther Panesso Mercado is a Colombian visual artist whose work focuses on the spiritual strength and resilience of women. Known artistically as Mercado, her oil and mixed media paintings are characterized by texture, light, and symbolism. Her work has been exhibited in major art capitals including Paris, Tokyo, and New York. Named one of the 50 Most Creative Colombians by Forbes, she continues to bridge the worlds of law, advocacy, and fine art. Explore her portfolio on Instagram: @mariamercadoarte.



Media Contact:



Name: María Esther Panesso Mercado

Phone: +57 313 3900829

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/mariamercadoarte/