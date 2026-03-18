GlobalBlock, Part of GCEX Group, Launches Digital Assets Offering for UK Clients

London, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalBlock, part of GCEX Group, today launches its digital assets offering for UK clients, providing a clear, professional route to access crypto services with robust controls and institutional-grade support. GlobalBlock’s UK cryptoasset financial promotions have been approved for communication by Archax Limited (FRN 855171), an FCA-authorised firm, under the FCA’s cryptoasset financial promotions regime.

The approval complements GCEX Group's existing licences and registrations across a number of jurisdictions, covering both traditional financial services and digital assets. This new offering complements the Group's existing FCA authorisation for FX and CFDs, its MiCA licence for crypto-asset services across the EU, and its Virtual Asset Service Provider licence in Dubai. GlobalBlock and GCEX Group are not authorised or regulated by the FCA for the provision of cryptoasset services, as cryptoassets are not regulated in the UK.

Available via globalblock.co.uk, the offering combines OTC execution, portfolio solutions for eligible clients, and cryptoasset settlement and invoicing tools for businesses. It is supported by GCEX Group’s institutional-grade infrastructure, liquidity and global counterparty relationships, with governance and controls designed to meet the requirements applicable to the relevant entity and jurisdiction.

The announcement marks a significant step in the integration of GlobalBlock into the GCEX Group ecosystem following the acquisition completed in September 2025 and underlines the Group's strategy to serve a growing global client base of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, asset managers and corporates seeking professional access to digital assets supported by a UK financial promotions approval arrangement and infrastructure operated by entities that are authorised or licenced in other relevant jurisdictions.

David Thomas, Co-Founder of GlobalBlock, commented: “This launch is the culmination of everything we have been building, a genuinely complete digital assets offering for clients who want to trade, invest, and transact in crypto with confidence. Backed by GCEX Group’s depth of relationships, liquidity and infrastructure, GlobalBlock can now deliver that proposition at scale, within a framework designed to meet UK financial promotions requirements and supported by GCEX Group’s regulated entities and controls in relevant jurisdictions.”

Ben Brown, Chief Compliance Officer at Archax, added: “It is a pleasure to welcome the GlobalBlock arm of GCEX to the list of clients on our FCA Section 21 Approval Service. Through this service, our mission is to be the partner for leading names in crypto to enable them to navigate the complex FCA financial promotions regime effectively. We are pleased to support GlobalBlock in engaging with UK audiences in a fully Financial Promotions compliant manner, ensuring they can stay aligned to evolving rules and guidance while maintaining their credibility.”

Lars Holst, Founder and CEO of GCEX Group, added: " Regulation is something we take seriously and invest in, and we believe that commitment reflects the standards our clients expect of us. Having GlobalBlock's UK financial promotions approved by Archax, alongside our MiCA authorisation, VARA licence and FCA registration for FX and CFDs, reflects the multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework within which different GCEX Group entities operate. Our clients, whether high-net-worth individuals, family offices, asset managers or corporates, can engage with us knowing that we seek to maintain strong governance and controls, aligned to the requirements of the relevant entity and jurisdiction in which we operate."

Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is authorised and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and as a Currency Exchange and has a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. GCEX is authorised and regulated by the UK FCA for the provision of FX and CFD products. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX

For further information, please visit www.gc.exchange or www.globalblock.co.uk

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Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more. Approved by Archax LTD on 17/03/2026

Risk Disclaimer

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a personal recommendation, or a solicitation to buy or sell any cryptoasset. Cryptoassets are highly volatile and unregulated. Their value can fall as quickly as it rises, and you may lose the entire amount invested. This cryptoasset product is not regulated by the FCA. Cryptoassets are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and complaints related to cryptoasset activities fall outside the jurisdiction of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

This financial promotion has been approved by Archax Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 838656), on 17 March 2026.

About GCEX

GlobalBlock is a brand sitting under the GCEX Group. Founded in 2018, GCEX is a pioneering regulated digital prime brokerage with digital asset and FX platforms for institutional and professional clients. GCEX has partnerships with Tier 1 Liquidity Providers, leading counterparties and custody asset institutions. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels. GCEX Group serves our rapidly growing global client base and has offices in London, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.

GCEX is a trading name of GC Exchange Limited, GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, GC Exchange A/S and GC Exchange FZE. GC Exchange Limited, a company incorporated in England and Wales (No11382809) with registered address at 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE provides FX and CFDs products. GlobalBlock and GCEX Group are not authorised or regulated by the FCA for the provision of cryptoasset services, as cryptoassets are not regulated in the UK. GC Exchange Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (FRN 828730). Digital asset services are provided by GC Exchange A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43088777) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange A/S is authorised and regulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider under the EU Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA 10901) and as a Currency Exchange (FTID 45020). GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, a company incorporated in Denmark (CVR 43345052) with address at Amager Strandvej 390, 2770, Kastrup. GC Exchange Fondsmæglerselskab A/S is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority as an Investment Firm to offer FX and CFDs products (FTID 8347). GC Exchange FZE is incorporated as a Limited Liability Free Zone Establishment under the Dubai World Trade Center Authority with registration number 1896. GC Exchange FZE has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider Licence by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

About Archax

Archax is a regulated digital asset platform based in the UK and EU, targeted at professionals and institutions globally. Founded by experts from traditional capital markets, Archax supports all types of digital assets – from unregulated cryptocurrencies through to regulated tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). Archax covers the full digital lifecycle from token issuance and fundraising through to trading and custody.

Archax also provides the global, regulated on-chain capital markets infrastructure and services that allows traditional financial markets participants to bridge into the digital/crypto/DeFi space.

For more information, visit www.archax.com or contact media@archax.com.