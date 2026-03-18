Contraceptives Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 46.24 Billion by 2035; Rising Awareness of Family Planning Driving Market Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contraceptives Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Contraceptives Drugs Market size is estimated at USD 21.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 46.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.14% over 2026–2035. The market for contraceptive medications is expanding significantly worldwide due to factors, such as increased family planning awareness, an increase in the number of unwanted births, and an increase in the need for efficient reproductive health treatments.





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The U.S. Contraceptives Drugs Market is estimated at USD 6.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% over 2026-2035. Due to its robust healthcare system, extensive access to contraceptive products, and high level of awareness of reproductive health, the U.S. leads the market.

Rising Awareness of Family Planning and Reproductive Health Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for contraceptive medications is expanding due in large part to growing knowledge of family planning and reproductive health. To decrease unwanted births and enhance maternal health outcomes, governments and healthcare organizations around the world are aggressively encouraging the use of contraceptives. The use of contraceptive medications has increased dramatically in both industrialized and developing nations owing to educational initiatives, awareness campaigns, and better access to medical care. Furthermore, the necessity for efficient contraceptive methods has grown due to the rising rates of unwanted births and STDs.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Mylan N.V.

Lupin Limited

Cipla Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HRA Pharma

Organon & Co.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Theramex

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Oral contraceptive pills dominated the contraceptives drugs market with a revenue share of approximately 54.83% in 2025. Their widespread use, ease of administration, and high effectiveness make them the preferred choice among women globally. Injectable contraceptives are expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for long-acting contraceptive methods that require less frequent administration is driving segment growth.

By Age Group

The 25–34 years age group accounted for the largest share of approximately 36.74% in 2025, driven by higher awareness of reproductive health and greater adoption of family planning methods among women in this age range. The 15–24 years segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.96% due to increasing awareness programs targeting young populations and improved access to contraceptive products.

By End-User

The homecare segment held the largest share of approximately 48.65% in 2025, as contraceptive drugs are commonly used in home settings without the need for medical supervision. Clinics are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing number of reproductive health clinics and the availability of professional consultation services.

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Contraceptives Drugs Market Segmentation

By Product

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

By Age Group

15–24 years

25–34 years

35–44 years

Above 44 years

By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Clinics

Regional Insights:

Due to high levels of awareness, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and a significant presence of pharmaceutical businesses, North America held the biggest market share in 2025, which is 39.62%.

With a CAGR of 9.34% over the course of the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate. In nations, such as China and India, rapid population growth, rising family planning awareness, and government programs encouraging the use of contraceptives are key drivers of market expansion.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Pfizer Inc. introduced an enhanced low-dose oral contraceptive pill designed to minimize hormonal side effects while maintaining high efficacy, strengthening its position in the global contraceptive drugs market.

, Pfizer Inc. introduced an enhanced low-dose oral contraceptive pill designed to minimize hormonal side effects while maintaining high efficacy, strengthening its position in the global contraceptive drugs market. In January 2025, Bayer AG expanded its contraceptive drug portfolio by launching a next-generation oral contraceptive with improved cycle control and reduced adverse effects, targeting increased adoption among younger populations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCT UTILIZATION & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across oral, injectable, and topical contraceptives, along with regional usage patterns and the shift toward long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs).

– helps you understand adoption trends across oral, injectable, and topical contraceptives, along with regional usage patterns and the shift toward long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs). REGULATORY & POLICY LANDSCAPE METRICS – helps you evaluate the impact of government family planning programs, OTC vs prescription frameworks, and reproductive health policies on market growth.

– helps you evaluate the impact of government family planning programs, OTC vs prescription frameworks, and reproductive health policies on market growth. TECHNOLOGY & FORMULATION INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover advancements in hormonal drug delivery systems, development of low-dose formulations, and innovations in transdermal and injectable contraceptive technologies.

– helps you uncover advancements in hormonal drug delivery systems, development of low-dose formulations, and innovations in transdermal and injectable contraceptive technologies. DEMOGRAPHIC & BEHAVIORAL INSIGHTS METRICS – helps you analyze contraceptive usage across age groups, awareness levels, and the influence of urban-rural dynamics and socio-cultural factors.

– helps you analyze contraceptive usage across age groups, awareness levels, and the influence of urban-rural dynamics and socio-cultural factors. PATIENT COMPLIANCE & ADHERENCE INDICATORS – helps you assess adherence levels and behavioral patterns influencing long-term product effectiveness and demand.

– helps you assess adherence levels and behavioral patterns influencing long-term product effectiveness and demand. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you track R&D investments, strategic collaborations, M&A activities, and expansion strategies across emerging markets.

Contraceptives Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 21.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 46.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.14% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Contraceptives Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

6. Contraceptives Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Age Group

7. Contraceptives Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Contraceptives Drugs Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

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