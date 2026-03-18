ECGI Advances $10M Mortgage Tokenization Pilot as SEC Interpretation Adds Clarity

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ECGI) is advancing a $10 million mortgage tokenization pilot using loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned subsidiary of RezyFi, with Nomyx Technology Labs providing tokenization infrastructure.

As part of the current pilot, ECGI is evaluating infrastructure designed to:

Represent mortgage pool interests as digital tokens through Nomyx infrastructure

Validate end-to-end operational readiness for broader commercial rollout

Automate compliance verification and investor reporting across the mortgage lifecycle

Enable programmable distribution and reporting workflows for mortgage pool cash flows

On March 17, 2026, the SEC issued an interpretation clarifying how federal securities laws apply to certain crypto assets and related transactions. ECGI believes the interpretation may help reduce uncertainty for tokenized financial infrastructure in mortgage finance and represents a constructive market-structure development for companies building digital-asset systems around real financial assets.

Jamie Steigerwald, President of ECGI Holdings, said, "We believe this matters because ECGI already has a pilot underway with operating parties in place, and added clarity can help support the path toward broader commercialization."

Steigerwald added, "Mortgage finance is a $2.2 trillion origination market in 2026, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association . We believe tokenized infrastructure can improve how mortgage interests are tracked, reported, and transferred, and our pilot is designed to validate that thesis. Our focus is to keep building responsibly and move toward broader commercial readiness."

ECGI plans to continue advancing the RezyFi mortgage tokenization pilot and evaluate next steps toward broader commercialization, subject to pilot results, legal requirements, and market conditions.

The company emphasized that the SEC's action does not represent an endorsement of ECGI, RezyFi, ResMac, Nomyx, or the company's platform, and does not approve any specific product, launch, or transaction. The RezyFi acquisition remains subject to a binding letter of intent and execution of a definitive agreement.

About ECGI Holdings

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. Its portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence and fintech.For additional information, please contact us at info@ecgiholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and ECGI Holdings' expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings for additional information.

For more information, please contact:

Jamie Steigerwald

jamie@ecgiholdings.com

SOURCE: ECGI HOLDINGS, INC.

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