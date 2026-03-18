Fatboy Canada: Outdoor Living Starts Here for Spring/Summer 2026

MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring approaches, Fatboy introduces a complete collection designed to transform patios, terraces, and commercial spaces into true living environments. From modular lounge systems to dining sets , lighting, and iconic bean bags, Fatboy offers everything needed to create a stylish and comfortable outdoor space for the season.

With outdoor living continuing to grow as a key lifestyle trend, Fatboy positions itself as a one-stop destination for design-driven outdoor furniture, combining durability, functionality, and a bold, playful aesthetic.

“Outdoor spaces are no longer secondary, they’ve become essential extensions of the home,” says Romaric Durand, Managing Director in Canada. “With Fatboy, we offer complete solutions that make it easy to design a patio that’s both functional and inviting, from morning coffee to late summer evenings.”

A Complete Outdoor Collection

At the heart of the collection are Fatboy’s dining and lounge solutions. The Toní and Fred’s collections feature modern outdoor tables and chairs designed for everyday use, combining lightweight construction with weather-resistant materials. Ideal for residential patios or hospitality settings, these pieces bring people together effortlessly.

For lounging, the Paletti Collection offers modular outdoor sofas and sectionals that can be configured to suit any space, from compact balconies to large-scale terraces. Designed for flexibility and long-term use, Paletti adapts to evolving outdoor needs.

Comfort Meets Performance

Fatboy’s signature bean bags and ottomans extend the brand’s relaxed DNA outdoors. Made with high-performance fabrics such as Olefin, these pieces are UV-resistant, water-repellent, and easy to maintain, perfect for patios, poolside areas, and casual seating zones.

For ultimate relaxation, the collection also includes Headdemock hammocks, offering generous, freestanding comfort without the need for installation.

Lighting That Extends the Evening

Fatboy’s outdoor lighting collection completes the experience, with portable and statement designs that create ambiance and extend outdoor living well into the night. Functional and atmospheric, these pieces bring warmth and personality to any setting.

Available Now in Canada

Fatboy’s Spring/Summer collection is in stock and available across Canada, with all orders shipped from a Montreal-based warehouse, ensuring fast and reliable delivery nationwide.

About Fatboy

Fatboy is a globally recognized Dutch design brand known for its iconic bean bags, innovative outdoor furniture, lighting, and lifestyle accessories. Blending bold design with everyday functionality, Fatboy creates products that inspire people to relax, connect, and enjoy life, indoors and out.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Fatboy Canada

email: hello@fatboycanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88b67a57-a8ed-4508-bf2b-3a42a2aadf08