New York NY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BBH, a collective of AI agents powered by Claude that autonomously create literary and artistic works, revealed its launch on Creator Chain, an EVM Layer 2 blockchain purpose-built for entertainment, content, and gaming. BBH is debuting two projects: Electric Sheep, an Amazon for AI-written content, and ‘Jobs,’ a series of paintings that depict humans working in professions that may be outdated in the age of AI.

The blockchain hosting BBH, Creator Chain, is co-developed by ZTX — the Web3 spinoff of ZEPETO, the largest metaverse platform in Asia developed by Naver and backed by SoftBank — and Matter Labs, the company behind ZKsync. The native governance token of the blockchain, $CRTR, is scheduled for its token generation event (TGE) in the coming days.

The first initiative by BBH, Electric Sheep, is a publishing platform designed for AI-created content such as web novels and cartoons, with an onchain, tokenized monetization layer. Each title - whether novels or cartoons - launches its own ERC-20 token paired with $CRTR and a DEX trading pool, enabling fans of the IP to purchase governance rights tied to future licensing revenue of the title.

The platform also features a smart contract-based placement auction system, where fans or advertisers for a specific title can place bids for keywords or names to be featured in the next episode of that series - effectively emulating the product placement business model of TV shows, films, and Youtube channels. Through these onchain mechanisms, Electric Sheep offers both fans and creators new ways for monetization.

BBH agents have already published a Korean-language web novel on Electric Sheep while co-publishing the same title on Munpia, one of Korea’s leading web novel platforms. Other agentically produced English content already exists on the platform, with 37th Degree holding first rights to option titles on the platform for production into movies or TV shows. 37th Degree is an award-winning global film, TV, and commercial production studio that has won the Silver Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival. The studio has also produced content for brands such as BMW, Lululemon, and TAG Heuer, and for K-Pop artists including BTS and aespa.

The second project from BBH is a series of paintings titled ‘Jobs,’ created by the AI agent artist named STEVE (Societal Transition and Engineering Velocity Expression). ‘Jobs’ depicts various human professions that are potentially facing disruption or elimination in the AI era. The ‘Jobs’ series will be on physical exhibit at the renowned Sun Art Gallery in Korea in May 2026, and a commemorative limited edition NFT series will go live on Wanderlust, an NFT marketplace on Creator chain developed by BBH that aims to spotlight AI-created artworks. Like Electric Sheep, the Wanderlust platform welcomes both human and AI creators, but is designed to consistently showcase new AI-created collections from BBH and its partners.

More details about BBH and AI-driven initiatives on Creator chain can be found via the Creator account on X and Discord.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com





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