Plum Laboratories Unveils Explorer® SR Mini: Compact, Self-Powered Broadband for Anywhere Connectivity

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Laboratories, Inc., a U.S.-based pioneer in rugged portable broadband solutions, today launched the Plum Explorer® SR Mini, the company’s most compact, self-powered SR-series broadband kit. The Explorer SR Mini combines dual-path 5G cellular and Starlink® LEO satellite connectivity, enabling reliable communications for teams operating in remote or infrastructure-challenged environments. The product debuts at IWCE 2026 in Las Vegas (Booth #2000), marking a milestone in Plum Laboratories’ 10th anniversary year.

Maximum Connectivity in the Smallest Footprint

The Plum Explorer SR Mini is purpose-built for teams that need anywhere connectivity without compromise. In a lightweight, carry-on size footprint, it packs a complete communication solution into a single rugged case. Inside, you'll find a high-capacity power system, a 5G cellular gateway, advanced antennas, and the Starlink® Mini terminal with all necessary cabling. Everything you need for self-powered, instant deployment, and secure transport.

This all-in-one design delivers dual independent communication streams: Starlink® Mini for LEO satellite access and an Ericsson Cradlepoint 5G modem for cellular connectivity, ensuring teams remain online even when local infrastructure is unavailable or congested.

Key Features:

* Dual-path connectivity: Simultaneous LEO and 5G cellular, with support for two SIM cards and eSIM

* Extended Wi-Fi reach: High-speed Wi-Fi coverage up to 500 ft, up to 4x faster than standard solutions

* Rugged, portable design: IP65-certified, watertight, crushproof, dustproof, and ultra portable

* Best-in-class cellular reception: Proprietary antenna array captures signals well beyond typical range

* Simple deployment: Single-button operation, external power indicator, and time-based runtime forecasting

Power for Days with the Plum Power Bank™

At the heart of the Explorer SR Mini’s field readiness is the proprietary Plum Power Bank™, an FAA-compliant, integrated battery platform that redefines what portable power means for critical communications equipment. Equipped standard with two Plum Smart Battery Packs™, the system delivers up to 12 hours of runtime powering both the Plum Case and the Starlink® terminal simultaneously, or up to 32 hours on cellular-only operation.

For teams requiring extended deployments, the power system scales to four Plum Smart Battery Packs™—extending capacity to up to 24 hours for combined cellular and Starlink operation, or up to 64 hours on cellular only. The universal charging port supports AC, 12V, and solar panel inputs, ensuring the Explorer SR Mini can be recharged from virtually any available source.

Single-button operation, an external power indicator, and accurate hour-based power forecasting (both current and peak) mean operators can focus on their mission rather than their equipment.

Advanced Antenna Technology

The Plum Explorer SR Mini benefits from Plum Laboratories’ industry-leading proprietary antenna array, the same technology that has made Plum Cases the connectivity solution of choice by federal agencies, state and local governments, healthcare systems, military branches, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

Plum Laboratories’ proprietary Plum Antenna Array™ delivers extremely sensitive, omnidirectional reception and MU-MIMO Wi-Fi broadcast. Molecular bonding to a neoprene-lined steel case reduces signal loss and increases durability. The result: extreme-distance connectivity and reliable high-speed Wi-Fi where off-the-shelf solutions fail.

Built for the Field, Backed by Plum Care

Like every product in the Plum Case® lineup, the Explorer SR Mini is engineered and manufactured in the United States at Plum Laboratories’ production facility in Springfield, Tennessee. It has been designed to perform in extreme conditions, military missions, disaster response deployments, and crowded urban environments where network towers are congested. Every unit includes one year of Plum Care, featuring:

* 24x7x365 U.S.-based technical support

* Virtual training via phone, Zoom, or Teams

* Complete repair coverage for all components

* Domestic shipping to and from Plum’s facility

* Remote device management and optimization

Executive Quote

“The Explorer has always embodied the spirit of Plum—delivering powerful connectivity in a remarkably small footprint and empowering teams to stay connected wherever their mission takes them. Bringing it back in our 10th anniversary year feels especially meaningful. The Explorer SR Mini builds on a decade of Plum innovation, delivering powerful connectivity in a compact, portable form. With Starlink LEO integration and our latest power system, it ensures teams stay online wherever their mission takes them.”

— Asha Moran, Co-owner and COO

A Decade of Innovation

Plum Laboratories was founded in 2016 in Springfield, Tennessee, with a singular mission: to build rugged, portable broadband solutions for people who depend on connectivity when everything else fails. Today, the company holds more than 13 patents across antenna, power, and hybrid connectivity design. Key milestones include:

* 2016: First Plum Case® portable broadband kit

* 2019: Introduced the first satellite capable Plum Case®

* 2020: Introduced the first 5G embedded modem in a portable

* 2022: Plum Power Bank™ launched for scalable off-grid power

* 2024: Starlink Ready Plum Venture™ SR introduced

* 2025: Plum Enterprise® SR Mini launched

* 2026: Plum Explorer® SR Mini unveiled at IWCE

Experience the Plum Explorer SR Mini

Plum Laboratories will showcase the Explorer SR Mini at the IWCE Expo in Las Vegas on March 18, 2026. Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations of the system’s dual-path connectivity, proprietary antenna performance, and Plum Power Bank™ capabilities. To learn more, request a quote, or arrange a demonstration, visit plumcases.com.

About Plum Laboratories

Plum Laboratories, Inc. is dedicated to the development and production of world-class, portable, high-speed connectivity solutions. The company’s patented Plum Case® product line delivers unparalleled connectivity at the push of a button from virtually any location. With more than 13 patents and thousands of units deployed across federal agencies, state and local governments, military branches, healthcare systems, energy companies, and media organizations, Plum Laboratories sets the standard for portable wireless communications. All Plum Cases are engineered and manufactured in Springfield, Tennessee, USA. Learn more at plumcases.com.

Plum Laboratories does not claim any endorsement, sponsorship, or partnership with Starlink Inc. The inclusion of Starlink®’s name or trademarks is purely for informational purposes and should not be construed as implying any official association between Plum Laboratories and Starlink Inc. Any references to specific companies and/or their associated products, other than Plum Laboratories, Plum Case, or Plum Cases, are the owners of their respective trademarks, patents, and intellectual properties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a980c8d-2961-4f4e-8160-708b85dea0f1