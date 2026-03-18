Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR): Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO); and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of ASP Isotopes Inc. (“ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s uranium enrichment technology and business prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? On December 4, 2025, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York denied in part defendants’ motion to dismiss and underlying securities fraud class action complaint against ASP Isotopes (NASADQ: ASPI) and certain of its officers - and allowed certain securities fraud claims to proceed.

According to that complaint, beginning in September 2024, the Company and its executives made statements to investors regarding ASP Isotopes’ ability to enrich uranium using proprietary technology. The lawsuit alleges that these statements were materially false and misleading because the Company had never tested its purported uranium enrichment technologies on uranium, whether at laboratory, pilot, or commercial scale.

The complaint further alleges that defendants used these misrepresentations to raise capital from investors, generating approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds while the Company’s stock price was allegedly inflated by misleading statements about its uranium enrichment capabilities.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) securities prior to September 26, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/aspi-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. #ASPI #ASPIsotopes $ASPI

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO). The investigation concerns whether Soleno and certain of its executives violated the federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements and failing to disclose adverse information about the safety profile and commercial prospects of its drug candidate DCCR (diazoxide choline extended-release tablets), marketed as VYKAT XR.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities prior to March 26, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/soleno-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Soleno, Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO), through certain of its officers, repeatedly misrepresented to investors that DCCR had demonstrated a favorable safety profile and strong clinical results supporting regulatory approval and commercial success. It is alleged that Soleno’s Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR downplayed, misrepresented, or concealed significant safety concerns, including evidence of excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants and that as a result, administration of DCCR posed materially greater safety risks for individuals with Prader-Willi Syndrome than Soleno had represented to investors. Due to these undisclosed safety issues, DCCR faced materially lower commercial viability, including risks of patient discontinuation, reduced physician adoption, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational damage. By November 2025, the Company acknowledged that the controversy surrounding the drug had disrupted the commercial launch and negatively impacted adoption.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities prior to March 26, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/soleno-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased or acquired your shares between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, you may be entitled to participate in this securities fraud class action. #SLNO $SLNO #Soleno

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading when made.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $UNCY #Unicycive #UNCY

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

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Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com