Defense Tech Surge: NAPC Defense Locks in Multi-Billion IDIQ Access While Drone Innovators Ignite

DENVER, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defense and counter-UAS names are generating significant interest. Small-cap and emerging defense plays are capturing attention as geopolitical tensions drive investment into resilient supply chains, affordable drone defenses, and non-kinetic technologies.

NAPC Defense (OTCID: BLIS) solidifies its role as the primary public-company platform for a high-value government contracting portfolio following its strategic partner, Native American Pride Constructors' ("NAP Constructors"), completion of an Asset Purchase Agreement with Obera LLC. NAP Constructors, a Small Business Disabled Veteran Native American Women-Owned (SBDVO) entity owned 51% by Edward K. West and 49% by Evelyn R. Gurba, acquired all operational assets and certain contractual liabilities of Obera with no lender debt assumed. Both West and Gurba serve on NAPC Defense's Board, ensuring direct alignment and shareholder benefit.

The transaction integrates a core team of 10 experienced Obera professionals and channels Obera's proven capabilities in global logistics, training, systems integration, and sustainment for DoD and State Department missions through NAPC Defense as primary subcontractor. NAP Constructors now assumes the $38.1 million hard backlog of task orders (announced February 24, 2026) and access to major IDIQ vehicles currently in novation:

Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC): Multi-prime IDIQ through 2034 with a $55.2 billion ceiling.

Counter Narcotics and Global Threats Contract (CNGT): Multi-prime IDIQ through 2032 with a $1.9 billion ceiling.

SmartTronics prime award: $3.4 million sole-source helicopter fuel supply contract.

With Obera historically securing a leading share of Navy and Air Force task orders and 11 active bidding opportunities in play, NAP Constructors is negotiating a $20 million line of credit to finance execution and receivables, directly supporting NAPC Defense's performance on current backlog and pipeline awards. This positions BLIS to benefit from long-duration, recurring government revenue while complementing its exclusive CornerShot USA weapons system and ammunition initiatives.

Swarmer (NASDAQ: SWMR) explodes in its market debut following a well-received IPO priced at $5.00 per share for 3 million shares, raising approximately $15 million in gross proceeds. Shares opened at $12.50, surged to a high of $40.00, and closed at $31.00 on volume exceeding 10 million shares, marking one of the strongest opening-day performances in recent memory for a defense-adjacent tech name. The drone autonomy software company, with operational experience supporting Ukraine missions, plans to deploy net proceeds toward capability expansion, product development, hiring, hardware integration, and general corporate purposes. The explosive debut underscores strong investor appetite for proven, revenue-generating drone autonomy platforms in active conflict zones.

NUBURU (NYSE American: BURU) advances its Ukraine-focused GRAELION program into production execution with partner Tekne S.p.A. and Ukrainian industrial firm Engineering Bureau "BERYL" LLC. The first tactical GRAELION prototype has entered the manufacturing line (certified March 17, 2026), triggering Phase 1 revenue in the €5–10 million range and providing visibility toward €80–120 million steady-state potential. Already deployed for demining with Ukraine's State Emergency Service and commercialized in Italy, the program leverages validated supply chains and in-country production for military qualification. NUBURU participates through economic and governance frameworks, including margin sharing and a 2.9% equity stake in Tekne (with potential expansion). This milestone shifts the initiative from agreement to operational revenue generation, reinforcing BURU's dual-use defense and security platform strategy.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) accelerates its counter-UAS ecosystem with the development of the Interceptor P-1, a low-cost, single-use, autonomous VTOL interceptor drone designed to physically neutralize hostile drones at a fraction of traditional air-defense costs. Integrated into ZenaDrone's broader counter-UAS offerings (including persistent patrol with ZenaDrone 2000 and IQ Glider maritime launch), the expendable P-1 addresses asymmetric drone threats proliferating in modern warfare. Targeting prototype completion in coming months, ZenaTech eyes procurement opportunities with U.S. defense, Middle East allies, Ukraine, and NATO partners. With the global counter-UAS market projected to surpass $10 billion by 2030 (growing >25% annually per MarketsandMarkets), ZENA's layered, affordable solution positions it for scalable adoption in high-threat environments. Today's narrative reflects a defense sector in acceleration mode: NAPC Defense secures multi-billion-dollar IDIQ access through strategic integration, Swarmer's blockbuster debut validates drone autonomy demand, NUBURU shifts to revenue execution in Ukraine, and ZenaTech advances cost-effective counter-drone innovation. As global threats evolve, these emerging names offer exposure to resilient contracting, production ramps, and asymmetric warfare solutions. Watch volume and follow-through for continued leadership in this high-conviction theme.

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