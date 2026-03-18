Multiply raises $9.5m for self-learning ads, reports 300%-500% pipeline increase for B2B companies

San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiply is the first AI-native media agency for B2B companies. All marketers know that in traditional advertising, campaigns start losing effectiveness the moment they launch. Creative gets stale and audiences tune out. Multiply calls this phenomenon “decaying ads.”

Today, the company emerged from stealth with $9.5 million in funding to introduce what it calls the next paradigm: Self-Learning Advertising, where ads use internal data to continuously get better on their own. The round was led by Mayfield, with participation from Sorenson Capital, Instacart Co-Founder Max Mullen, Google Head of Gemini and Google Labs Josh Woodward, and executives from HubSpot, Braze, Issuu, Brex, Sierra, and Common Room, among others.





Multiply founders Matt Jayson and Ashish Warty.

Early customers report outsized impact in sales pipeline generated from ads. Vanta, a leader in security automation, which has raised over $500 million from Sequoia Capital and other top VCs, shared: “We’ve seen 770% more sales meetings, we build and test faster with their AI, and their team is strategic, hands-on, and operates as trusted partners.” Listen Labs, the leading AI customer research platform that has raised $100M, said LinkedIn has become its most efficient paid channel for new leads, with campaigns performing 5X above LinkedIn benchmarks. Across customers, the common thread is velocity, and lead quality, and pipeline impact.





The Multiply impact table.

Multiply Co-Founder & CEO Matt Jayson explains that “Modern companies already have all the data needed to create radically better ads. Sales conversations, CRM systems, and pipeline outcomes reveal exactly why customers buy – yet those insights rarely make their way into ad campaigns fast enough.” Today, Multiply focuses on Google Search ads and LinkedIn ads. The company connects directly to sales call recordings, CRMs, and ad platform performance data to generate new creative and messaging aligned to why buyers choose a company over competitors. Hundreds of structured experiments run continuously, refining audiences, copy, and creative, so campaigns improve every week–instead of declining.

Multiply was founded by Matt Jayson, formerly at Google and Brex, and Ashish Warty, formerly SVP Engineering at HackerOne and engineering leader at Dropbox and Airship. Jayson describes the company’s ambition: “We help companies get discovered by their dream customers. To do this, we’ve built the world’s most insatiable AI agent. Just like a great growth marketer, it’s never satisfied. There’s never enough pipeline. So it keeps learning, testing, and finding ways to get better.”

To tackle something this ambitious, Multiply couldn’t just build AI software. The company operates as a media agency staffed by expert strategists, who use Multiply’s proprietary AI to operate campaigns at speeds and with impact previously impossible.





The Multiply creative studio.

Multiply’s Customer Insights AI Agent extracts real customer language from sales calls and uses it to personalize ads. The ICP Agent analyzes closed-won deals to refine targeting. The Quality Score Agent continuously tunes copy and keyword alignment. The Creative Design Agent refreshes images weekly. The A/B Testing Agent runs hundreds of experiments, quickly identifying winners and cutting losers. Ashish Warty, Co-founder and CTO of Multiply, describes, “Together, these systems allow Multiply to iterate faster than any traditional agency model.”

“Brand safety is paramount,” explains Warty. “Every campaign includes human oversight from experienced media buyers, and we work within each customer’s brand and compliance requirements. We move as fast as their teams and systems allow.”

While Multiply launched first with Google and LinkedIn ads, the company says its infrastructure was designed for emerging AI-driven ad platforms like ChatGPT ads. Multiply is already helping its customers prepare for ChatGPT ads. All campaign learnings and experimentation systems can extend directly into new formats, including conversational and AI-driven advertising experiences.

“There is a major shift happening in the $50B B2B advertising market,” said Patrick Salyer, Partner at Mayfield and Multiply board member. “Service-as-Software is redefining how companies grow, and Multiply has built the first AI model for B2B advertising. Instead of static campaigns managed manually, Multiply has become a compounding growth engine for every company it partners with.”

Looking ahead, Multiply will expand into a full omni-channel ad buyer for B2B companies, enabling businesses to launch and optimize advertising across all major platforms from a single system. The roadmap includes expansion to additional channels, daily creative refresh, unified cross-channel attribution, and AI-driven budget allocation across ad channels to maximize pipeline impact. As new AI-powered advertising channels emerge, Multiply aims to help customers adopt them early while continuing to outperform across existing platforms.



Media images can be found here.

About Multiply

Multiply is the first AI media agency, designed specifically to help B2B companies get discovered by their ideal customers and turn ads into a reliable pipeline engine. Early customers report outsized gains. Companies using Multiply have seen 300 to 500% improvements in sales meetings booked and pipeline generated from ads.

It combines proprietary AI with experienced growth strategists who operate as an extension of a customer’s team. Multiply plugs directly into sales calls and CRM data to understand why customers actually buy. Its AI agents then translate those insights into highly personalized ads, launch hundreds of structured experiments, and continuously optimize performance across Google and LinkedIn. For more information please visit https://gomultiply.com/.