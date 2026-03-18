Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Weis Markets Inc. (“Weis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WMK) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2026, Weis Markets filed a Form 8-K disclosing that certain previously issued financial statements, including audited financial statements for fiscal years 2022 through 2024 and interim financial statements in 2025, will be restated due to inaccurately recorded and overstated inventory. The Company also announced that it will delay the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K while it completes the review and restatement process. On this news, the price of Weis Market shares declined by $5.12 per share, or approximately 7.16%, from $71.51 per share on February 25, 2026 to close at $66.39 on February 26, 2026.

If you suffered a loss in the Company securities, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com