68% of Remote Workers in the USA Report Higher Productivity Despite Mixing Personal Tasks with Work — Jooble Survey

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global job search platform Jooble challenges long-standing assumptions about remote worker productivity. Based on a survey of 1756 U.S.-based job seekers, the findings suggest that flexibility – rather than strict in-office attendance policies – is a primary driver of modern workplace efficiency. As the lines between professional and personal life continue to blur, the data points to a surprising conclusion. For many American workers, those blurred lines are a good thing.



The productivity paradox: flexibility vs. procrastination

The most compelling insight from the report is the emergence of a productivity paradox. While a significant 71.5% of respondents admit to attending to personal matters during their remote workday, this practice has not led to a slump in performance. On the contrary, 67.8% of workers reported that their productivity increased compared to office-based work. Only a marginal 5.3% saw a decline.

This suggests that the ability to maintain daily personal tasks alongside professional duties allows employees to work with greater focus during their active hours.

The reality of the remote workday

Despite the freedom to multitask, the always-on culture remains prevalent. Over 42% of remote employees feel they work more hours than their office-based counterparts. A quarter of all respondents log nine or more hours daily. While 52.5% maintain a standard eight-hour schedule, only 22% work fewer than six hours.

This dedication often comes at a personal financial cost. An overwhelming 72.4% of workers paid for their own home office equipment, including desks and chairs. Fewer than 10% received full reimbursement from their employers. Most choose to work at a dedicated desk. However, a small, but notable, segment of the workforce has adapted to more unconventional setups, with 15% working from their kitchens and nearly 8% logging on from their beds.

The career growth vs. flexibility trade-off

The survey also highlights a complex tension between personal freedom and professional ambition. Although 54.5% of respondents say they do not miss face-to-face interaction or feel isolated, they remain wary of the “out of sight, out of mind” effect. Nearly 31% believe that remote workers have fewer opportunities for promotion. This concern is reflected in their career choices, with 40.7% of workers expressing a willingness to return to the office if it guaranteed faster career advancement.

However, for many, the autonomy of remote work is a non-negotiable asset. Nearly 60% of respondents would accept a lower salary in exchange for a fully remote position, proving that for the modern American worker, the value of time and flexibility often outweighs the traditional appeal of a higher paycheck.

“We are seeing a unique efficiency squeeze in the U.S. market. While the supply of remote roles has stabilized, demand remains insatiable,” said Yevhen Onatsko , Jooble’s U.S. Country Manager. “This scarcity is driving a new level of pragmatism. Workers are so determined to protect their flexibility that they are becoming more productive and are even willing to accept lower pay. In 2026, the competitive edge will go to employers who offer flexible work arrangements adapted to employees’ lifestyles, rather than the other way around.”

Jooble analysts conducted this survey among 1756 U.S.-based job seekers representing several industries, including IT, hospitality, education, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, healthcare, and logistics. The research was carried out during the last quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. The study aimed to capture evolving sentiments regarding remote work habits, self-funded workspaces, and the perceived impact of work arrangements on long-term career trajectories.

About Jooble

Jooble is a global job search platform operating in 66 countries, aggregating thousands of job openings from multiple sources. It ranks among the top 10 employment resources by traffic, according to SimilarWeb.

Media Contact

Anastasiia Bilynska Public Relations Manager

E-mail: a.bilynska@jooble.com

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