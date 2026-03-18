ServiceCall Launches AI Platform to Help Contractors Qualify & Close More Leads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceCall , a next-generation AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced its official launch at ServiceCall.com. Founded by home services industry veteran Anthony Perera of Exuma Capital Partners , ServiceCall equips contractors with deep, actionable property insights—before the first call, visit, or dispatch—so they can qualify leads faster, reduce wasted time, and close more profitable jobs.

Built specifically for home service contractors, ServiceCall helps teams “Know Every Home” by delivering automated, trade-specific intelligence across roofing, windows and doors, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. The platform aggregates data from more than 160 million U.S. properties, 400 million historical permit records, and 100 million homeowner records, transforming raw data into clear qualification signals so that contractors can act on them immediately.

“Unqualified leads cost contractors time, money, and morale,” said Mike Chadwick, COO of ServiceCall. “We see there’s often a massive gap between the leads coming in and the information teams actually need to win the job. ServiceCall fills that gap by delivering real property intelligence—financial worthiness, system condition, permit history, and storm impact—before a contractor ever picks up the phone.”

Turning Leads Into Qualified Opportunities

At the core of ServiceCall is a six-layer intelligence engine that automatically enriches every lead or prospect with insights such as:

Lead Qualification & Affordability – Homeowner income estimates, home equity data, and financial indicators

– Homeowner income estimates, home equity data, and financial indicators Property & Financial Intelligence – Home value, square footage, ownership history, and equity indicators

– Home value, square footage, ownership history, and equity indicators AI System Assessments – Trade-specific analysis including roof age and measurements, HVAC efficiency benchmarks, plumbing fixture inventories, and system condition narratives

– Trade-specific analysis including roof age and measurements, HVAC efficiency benchmarks, plumbing fixture inventories, and system condition narratives Energy & Efficiency Insights – Estimated monthly costs, upgrade potential, and efficiency opportunities

– Estimated monthly costs, upgrade potential, and efficiency opportunities Permit & Job History – Historical permits, prior work timelines, and system replacements

– Historical permits, prior work timelines, and system replacements Weather & Storm Impact Intelligence – Hail events, storm severity, frequency by year, and insurance risk indicators





Key Platform Capabilities

Max Qualifier™ – Automatically enriches inbound CRM leads with full property intelligence reports—before the first call or site visit—helping teams prioritize the best opportunities and reduce no-shows

– Automatically enriches inbound CRM leads with full property intelligence reports—before the first call or site visit—helping teams prioritize the best opportunities and reduce no-shows Max Prospector™ – Builds hyper-targeted outbound prospect lists filtered by home value, equity, income tier, system age, neighborhood conditions, and storm or hail impact history

– Builds hyper-targeted outbound prospect lists filtered by home value, equity, income tier, system age, neighborhood conditions, and storm or hail impact history Trade-Specific AI Intelligence – Tailored insights for every job type, delivered on demand, with bundled reports for every lead and prospect





By integrating these insights directly into daily workflows, ServiceCall enables contractors to move faster, focus on higher-value opportunities, and outperform competitors who rely on incomplete or outdated lead data.

“ServiceCall fundamentally changes how we evaluate opportunities,” said Bruce Bessire , CEO of Peak Roofing Partners , which includes Action Roofing and Skymark Roofing. “Knowing the roof age, storm exposure, and permit history before we ever visit the homeowner for an estimate helps our team prioritize the right jobs and win more consistently.”

Jose Annon, founder of Around the Clock Services , added, “ServiceCall gives our sales and CSR teams instant clarity for our HVAC, plumbing, and electrical leads. We’re no longer guessing which leads are worth pursuing—we’re walking into every conversation informed and prepared.”

ServiceCall is now available nationwide and offers a free trial for qualified home service professionals. To learn more, visit www.ServiceCall.com .

About ServiceCall:

ServiceCall is an AI-powered property intelligence platform built for home service contractors. The platform delivers automated insights to qualify leads, assess property systems, and identify high-value prospects. Founded by industry veteran Anthony Perera, ServiceCall helps contractors know every home—and win every call.