Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £30 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2025, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17