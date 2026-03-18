How ‘Bout Them Frenchies? French Bulldog Continues Dynasty As Most Popular Breed in Dallas

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth year in a row, the French Bulldog took Dallas’ top spot in the American Kennel Club’s (AKC®) 2025 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The French Bulldog was also recognized as the #1 pup in Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA.

The top four dog breeds for Dallas remained the same in 2025, with the German Shepherd Dog unseating the Poodle from spot #5. The Shih Tzu jumped up this year, moving from #28 in 2024 to #16 in 2025.

“The Frenchie is a charmer capable of making fast friends with people and other animals,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO. “It’s no wonder that this affectionate and playful companion is Dallas’s top dog once again.”

A breed's popularity does not mean it is the right breed for you. The AKC encourages dog lovers to do their research and find the right breed for your lifestyle to begin your journey of responsible dog ownership.

Dallas’s top 5 breeds for 2025:

1. French Bulldog

2. Golden Retriever

3. Labrador Retriever

4. Bulldog

5. German Shepherd Dog

* Registration data pulled from Dallas zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today, and the French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The beloved French Bulldog is America’s most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog’s popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.

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[EDITOR’S NOTE: Interviews on the most popular dogs in the U.S. or in your city can be arranged by contacting Jessica D’Amato at Jessica.damato@akc.org or 212-696-8346. Photos are available to members of the media upon request.]

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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Contact: Kalila Sample

Phone: (212) 696 8343

Email: kalila.sample@akc.org