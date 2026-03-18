Scotlynn Named One of Employee Benefit News’ Best HR Teams of 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn is proud to announce its People Team has been named one of Employee Benefit News’ (EBN) Best HR Teams of 2026, a national recognition celebrating organizations whose people strategies are strengthening culture, supporting retention and helping their businesses navigate an increasingly complex workplace.

This week, EBN, a leading media resource for HR practices, released its highly anticipated annual Best HR Teams list, recognizing organizations that demonstrate excellence in culture-building, employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, and innovative people programs. Honorees are selected in partnership with Best Companies Group based on a comprehensive review of company policies, benefits, and employee satisfaction survey results.

This year’s award emphasizes the expanding role of HR as a strategic partner in high‑performing organizations. Best Companies Group’s Employee Benchmark Report shows that top‑ranking companies excel in leadership, future planning, manager effectiveness, and culture and communication, reflecting strong foundations of trust, transparency, and development‑oriented management. Employees also reported high levels of inclusion, collaboration, and confidence in their organization’s direction.





Scotlynn’s People Team stood out for its commitment to building a people-first culture that fuels both personal and organizational growth. The approach highlights leadership stability, transparent communication, and programs that support early career talent and workplace wellness. As a key player in the North American supply chain, Scotlynn attributes the foundation of its success to its people.

“Success at Scotlynn begins with our people,” said Beth Ackley, People Leader. “Our People Team, in partnership with our leadership team, plays a vital role in shaping the employee experience and ensuring every team member feels valued, cared for and empowered through entrepreneurship. This award reflects the passion, resilience, and a shared commitment to excellence we see internally every day. We’re proud of the great culture we’ve built and even more excited for what’s ahead.”

At Scotlynn, hiring focuses on individuals with entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, grit, and a competitive spirit. This philosophy is embedded in the company’s coaching approach, where employee check in meetings balance accountability and employee development. This intentional prioritization fosters:

Meaningful work and clear purpose , with every employee understanding how their role contributes to Scotlynn’s broader vision, growth, and results.

, with every employee understanding how their role contributes to Scotlynn’s broader vision, growth, and results. Financial growth opportunities , supported by transparent career pathways and performance-driven advancement.

, supported by transparent career pathways and performance-driven advancement. Exceptional mentorship and training , ensuring employees have the tools and guidance to succeed.

, ensuring employees have the tools and guidance to succeed. A culture of comradery and support, where mentorship, coaching and communication are central to daily operations.

Looking to join a high-performing team that values innovation, collaboration, and personal growth? Check out our career opportunities here.

About Scotlynn

Scotlynn is a multinational logistics, transportation, and agricultural group with various locations across North America. Our business sprang from the needs of our farms — realizing the crucial need in the industry for quality equipment, intelligent logistics, proactive communication, and expert drivers. Today Scotlynn operates a fully modernized fleet specializing in providing temperature-controlled transportation to manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, throughout North America.

Media Contact:

info@scotlynn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56da6bff-cccb-4398-9d3e-1bc79e9dcebf