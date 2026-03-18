Je t’aime Once Again - French Bulldog Remains America’s Most Popular Pup for the Fourth Year





NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, announced this morning that the beloved French Bulldog is America’s most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog’s popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.

“While the French Bulldog is a wonderful companion for many, it is not a ‘one size fits all’ breed,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO. “Popularity does not mean it’s right for everyone. Another breed to watch this year is the curious, spunky Dachshund. The breed has hovered in the top 10 most popular breeds for many years, and it’s no surprise that it’s back in the top five. Dachshunds are very intelligent, excellent problem solvers and adorable. As with any breed, we can’t stress enough the importance of doing your research to find the right breed for your lifestyle and to ensure that you’re getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder.”

Additionally, the Cane Corso continues to skyrocket in popularity, landing at #11 in 2025 from #14 in 2024. Other movers and shakers in 2025 include the Great Pyrenees (#74 in 2024 to #66 in 2025), Greater Swiss Mountain Dog (#82 in 2024 to #71 in 2025), Coton de Tulear (#92 in 2024 to #79 in 2025), Lhasa Apso (#94 in 2024 to #83 in 2025), American Hairless Terrier (#125 in 2024 to #108 in 2025) and Neapolitan Mastiff (#128 in 2024 to #119 in 2025).

Making strides over the past decade are the English Cocker Spaniel (#62 in 2015 to #35 in 2025), Russell Terrier (#108 in 2015 to #60 in 2025) and Boykin Spaniel (#111 in 2015 to #64 in 2025).

Enjoy dogs on Instagram? Here’s where some of social media’s favorites fall on the list: Pembroke Welsh Corgi (#16), Yorkshire Terrier (#13), Siberian Husky (#30) and Pug (#38).

See below for AKC’s top 10 most popular breeds in 2025, along with the 2024 comparison:



Get social with the AKC! Join us on Facebook and Instagram .

Learn more about America’s most popular breed, the French Bulldog, HERE .

View photos of the most popular breeds HERE.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Book an interview with an AKC Spokesperson by contacting Jessica D’Amato at 212-696-8346 or jessica.damato@akc.org . Photos from the press conference are also available upon request to members of the press]

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: Jessica D’Amato

Phone: 212-696-8346

Email: Jessica.Damato@akc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed1fc0db-7d40-4b7c-bfde-d65616146287