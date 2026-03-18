Move Over Motown - Detroit Belongs to the French Bulldog

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Will the most popular breed please stand up? For the fifth year in a row, the French Bulldog took Detroit’s top spot in the American Kennel Club’s (AKC®) 2025 ranking of the most popular AKC-recognized dog breeds in the U.S.

The Frenchie was also recognized as the #1 pup in Houston, TX and Miami, FL.

The small but mighty Yorkshire Terrier is making its way to the top, leaping from 6th to 2nd place in the Motor City. Additionally, the popularity of guard dogs is on the rise, with the Akita breaking to the top ten and the Belgian Malinois making a significant jump from #34 to #12.

“The Yorkshire Terrier is a wonderful companion—lively, adaptable, and naturally alert,” said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the AKC. “While Akitas and Belgian Malinois are also gaining popularity, they thrive with dedicated training and socialization, making them a great fit for owners ready to invest the time and care.”

A breed's popularity does not mean it is the right breed for you. The AKC encourages dog lovers to do their research and find the right breed for your lifestyle to begin your journey of responsible dog ownership.

Detroit’s top 5 breeds for 2025:

French Bulldog Yorkshire Terrier Rottweiler Golden Retriever Cane Corso

* Registration data pulled from Detroit zip codes as specified by U.S. Postal Service

The American Kennel Club also announced its nationwide rankings today, and the French Bulldog continues to warm hearts in the United States! The beloved French Bulldog is America’s most popular breed for the fourth year in a row, according to AKC registration statistics.

While the playful and adaptable French Bulldog’s popularity has cemented itself in the U.S., the iconic Dachshund has shaken up the rankings, landing at number five for the first time since 2003. In its wake, the Poodle drops down to sixth place. The Poodle had been holding steady at number five from 2021 to 2024.

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[EDITOR’S NOTE: Interviews on the most popular dogs in the U.S. or in your city can be arranged by contacting Jessica D’Amato at Jessica.damato@akc.org or 212-696-8346. Photos are available to members of the media upon request.]

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

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Contact: Sarah Bank

Phone: 212-696-8253

Email: sarah.bank@akc.org