Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 16 March 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 32.4 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a special dividend of 3.6 pence per share which will be paid on 1 April 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 13 March 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17