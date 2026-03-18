VOSKER Expands Offering for Professional Security Market with Launch of the VOSKER PRO

Montreal, Quebec, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOSKER, a leading provider of cutting-edge surveillance solutions, today announced the company’s expansion into the professional security market with the launch of the latest iteration of its surveillance camera line, the VOSKER PRO, in tandem with VOSKER’s new monitoring platform. This launch immediately establishes VOSKER as a leading contender in the professional security space.

Designed for professionals across energy, utility and public safety sectors who rely on mobile surveillance to monitor critical assets, the PRO offers reliable full-HD livestreaming and more than one year of continuous battery life. The new monitoring platform enables the PRO to deliver livestreams and alerts across mobile and desktop applications, and supports integration with customers’ Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Additionally, API support enables customer-specific applications such as VMS, project management and AI.

The PRO’s full-HD photo, video, livestreaming and high dynamic range (HDR) image clarity capabilities provide high-quality surveillance coverage both day and night. Removable lithium battery with solar-ready rechargeability enables the PRO to operate independently of wired power and Power over Ethernet (PoE), allowing users the freedom to deploy anywhere.

Certified to IP66, IP68, IK10, 5VA, and 3G vibration‑resistance standards, the PRO can endure the most demanding remote environments, and an included stainless steel mounting kit enables the PRO’s seamless installation and rapid deployment in the field.

“For years, our customers have trusted us to provide reliable security solutions for remote and mobile environments," Jimmy Angers, President and CEO of VOSKER said. “We’ve also been listening to the growing demand for professional surveillance solutions that are compatible with existing monitoring systems. This latest evolution of our product line is our answer to just that: a professional-grade autonomous solution that can be seamlessly integrated into our customers' Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and provide maximum protection for critical assets."

The launch of the PRO comes on the heels of VOSKER’s recent acquisition of Reconeyez, a leader in AI-powered autonomous intelligent surveillance solutions for large enterprises (B2B) and international government agencies (B2G). Leveraging Reconeyez’s 20 years of established leadership in the industry, this partnership has accelerated the growth and development of VOSKER's professional security offerings to close security gaps impacting professionals across public safety, construction, energy, utilities, transportation and more.

VOSKER will be debuting the PRO at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas at Stand #2103 from March 25-27th.

About VOSKER:

VOSKER is a leading global provider of high-performance, scalable and reliable solutions for remote monitoring and advanced surveillance, powered by AI and supported by an international network. With over 3M+ cameras deployed and 1M+ customers in 120 countries, VOSKER empowers businesses and individuals to protect what matters most. To learn more, visit www.vosker.com.

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