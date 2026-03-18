Three ITS Logistics Executives Named 2026 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

RENO, Nev., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized multiple members of the ITS Logistics team as winners in this year’s Pros to Know award lineup, which acknowledges outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain as their competitive advantage.

The three award winners represent leadership across the ITS Logistics organization.

Leaders in Excellence: Josh Allen, CCO — with over 30 years of experience, Josh Allen heads the company’s commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, and strategic growth initiatives that position ITS as a modern, asset-lite 3PL solving complex supply chain challenges. Under his leadership, the company has sustained consistent growth while advancing initiatives in its premium universal drop trailer and trailer pool program, DropFleet, as well as sustainability and managed solutions.



— with over 30 years of experience, Josh Allen heads the company’s commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, and strategic growth initiatives that position ITS as a modern, asset-lite 3PL solving complex supply chain challenges. Under his leadership, the company has sustained consistent growth while advancing initiatives in its premium universal drop trailer and trailer pool program, DropFleet, as well as sustainability and managed solutions. Top Transportation Innovators: Srini Cherukuri, SVP – IT & CISO Srini leads the technology infrastructure, data strategy, and cybersecurity programs behind ITS Logistics’ proprietary platforms, including the ITS Engage ecosystem. His work has helped scale secure, cloud-based systems that power real-time visibility, AI-driven decision making, and reliable execution across thousands of monthly freight movements.



Srini leads the technology infrastructure, data strategy, and cybersecurity programs behind ITS Logistics’ proprietary platforms, including the ITS Engage ecosystem. His work has helped scale secure, cloud-based systems that power real-time visibility, AI-driven decision making, and reliable execution across thousands of monthly freight movements. Rising Stars: Albert Rosette, Sr. VP of Transportation — Albert leads over-the-road brokerage operations at ITS Logistics’ Reno headquarters, overseeing a team of more than 400 employees managing approximately 50,000 loads per month. Rising through the organization since joining in 2015, he has driven record operational growth while guiding teams through major technology transformation and evolving regulatory challenges.





“I’m incredibly proud to see our people, as a reflection of our whole team, recognized for the results they deliver for our business partners,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO of ITS Logistics. “To be recognized across multiple categories illustrates the breadth of talent at ITS and is a credit to the effort and excellence we hold ourselves accountable to day in and day out. This is what it means to live the ITS Way.”

Read more about the awards and see the 2026 winners on the Supply & Demand Chain Executive website.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com



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