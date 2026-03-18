EverForward Trading Reports Strong Early-2026 Performance Driven by Portfolio Manager Brian Ferdinand





LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverForward Trading, a professional trading firm focused on global market strategies, today highlighted the early-2026 performance of portfolio manager Brian Ferdinand, who generated returns exceeding 25% during the first two months of the year.

The performance comes during a period characterized by heightened market volatility and rapidly shifting macroeconomic conditions. The firm noted that the results reflect its broader emphasis on disciplined execution, risk management, and multi-asset strategy deployment.

Performance in a Volatile Market Environment

The start of 2026 has seen significant fluctuations across global financial markets, driven by evolving interest-rate expectations, mixed economic signals, and ongoing sector rotation.

Within this environment, EverForward Trading reported that its strategies were actively adjusted to respond to changing conditions. Ferdinand’s trading activity contributed to overall firm performance by focusing on short-term opportunities and managing exposure in response to market developments.

Risk Management–Driven Strategy

EverForward Trading attributes its performance framework to a structured approach centered on risk control and capital preservation.

Key elements of the firm’s trading methodology include:

Dynamic exposure management during periods of increased volatility

Use of derivatives to structure defined risk positions

Predefined drawdown controls to manage downside risk

Liquidity-focused execution across global markets

This approach reflects the firm’s focus on generating risk-adjusted returns while maintaining flexibility in changing market conditions.

Global and Multi-Asset Execution

EverForward Trading operates across U.S. and European market sessions, enabling continuous engagement with global financial markets.

The firm’s strategies span equities, options, and macro-driven trades, allowing it to respond to both intraday developments and broader macroeconomic trends. This structure supports real-time decision-making in increasingly interconnected global markets.

Professional Background and Industry Participation

Brian Ferdinand is a member of the Forbes Council, an invitation-only network of business professionals across various industries.

He has also contributed to discussions on market risk and trading strategy through council publications, providing insights into evolving market conditions and risk considerations.

Additional details about Ferdinand’s background and professional work are available through his official profiles.

Ongoing Performance Monitoring

EverForward Trading noted that early-year performance represents a limited time frame and that results will continue to be evaluated over a longer horizon.

The firm stated that maintaining consistency will depend on continued adherence to its risk management principles and its ability to adapt to ongoing market changes.

Outlook

With global markets expected to remain sensitive to macroeconomic developments, EverForward Trading plans to continue focusing on disciplined execution and adaptive strategy management.

The firm indicated that its priority remains navigating volatility while identifying opportunities across asset classes in a rapidly evolving financial environment.

About EverForward Trading

EverForward Trading is a professional trading firm specializing in global market strategies across equities, derivatives, and macro-driven opportunities. The firm emphasizes disciplined risk management, liquidity-aware execution, and adaptive strategies designed to operate in dynamic market conditions.

Contact Details:

Company: EverForward Trading

Contact Name: EverForward Trading

Email: Info@everforwardtrading.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/authwall

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