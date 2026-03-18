Ingredion Named One of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies®

This is the 12th time Ingredion has been recognized for commitments to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs



WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and industrial markets, today announced it has been recognized for the 12th time by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our values-driven culture and the unwavering commitment of our global teams to lead with integrity,” said Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. “Ethics and integrity are foundational to how we operate, how we serve our customers and communities, and how we create long-term value for all stakeholders. Being recognized for the 12th time reinforces our belief that doing the right thing is essential to sustainable success.”

Ingredion is one of only nine honorees recognized in the food, beverage and agriculture industry. In total, 138 companies across 17 countries and 40 industries were recognized in this year’s evaluation.

“Congratulations to Ingredion for achieving recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Methodology & Scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year’s group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Methodology & Scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies® assessment is based on Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which evaluates more than 240 proof points across key areas including ethics and compliance, governance, culture of ethics, environmental and social impact and value chain initiatives. Each submission undergoes extensive qualitative review by Ethisphere’s panel of experts, who dedicate thousands of hours annually evaluating applicants. The process serves as an operating framework for identifying and advancing best-in-class ethics and compliance practices across industries worldwide.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere’s data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Contacts:

Ethisphere: Julia Petre Julia.petre@ethisphere.com

Ingredion: Rick Wion, rick.wion@ingredion.com