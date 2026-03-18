Questex’s Ultra Summit goes global in 2026, co-located with luxury Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange in Cancun

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Ultra Summit, the invitation-only event that unites top-producing luxury travel advisors with the world’s most distinguished travel suppliers, will host its 2026 edition in Cancun, Mexico — marking the first time the event has been held outside the United States. In an industry-first pairing, Ultra Summit will co-locate with the newly rebranded Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange (GMITE), now positioned as a dedicated luxury meetings and incentive event.

The Ultra Summit will be held at the AVA Cancun from September 16-19, while the Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange will be co-located from September 16-18.

The move reflects both the globalization of high-end travel and the continued evolution of Mexico’s Caribbean coast as a world-class luxury destination. Cancun and the greater Quintana Roo region have matured beyond sun and sand, offering exceptional luxury resorts and private villas, sophisticated DMC partners designing bespoke experiences, elevated culinary programming, and rich cultural immersion rooted in Mayan heritage.

Market Growth Underscores Industry Momentum

The global luxury travel market continues to expand at a strong pace, driven by affluent travelers seeking personalized, immersive, and culturally rich experiences. Forecasts show the global luxury travel segment is expected to reach more than $3 trillion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% from 2026 onward, as high-net-worth clients prioritize custom leisure and experiential journeys. International trips remain dominant, with affluent travelers increasingly exploring cross-border, culturally centered experiences over traditional luxury stays. Luxury meetings and incentives are also experiencing growth as a logical consequence of the overall luxury market growth.

As competition for advisor attention grows, and as the meeting and incentive market demand for luxury experiences grows, both Ultra Summit’s and GMITE’s intentional design remains focused on depth over scale — with curated one-to-one meetings, tailored education, and thought leadership addressing market trends and future growth opportunities. The Ultra Summit co-location with a luxury-focused GMITE further enhances relevance for advisors working across leisure and incentive sectors, acknowledging the blurring lines between high-end leisure travel and luxury corporate experiences.

“2026 marks a milestone for Ultra Summit and our community,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Living & Hospitality, Questex. “By bringing together luxury leisure and luxury meeting and incentive professionals in a global destination like Cancun, we are reflecting the way affluent travelers are engaging with both worlds — and giving advisors and meeting and incentive planners strategic insight and connections that matter.”

The 2026 edition of both events at the AVA Cancun signals a new chapter — one that expands the event’s global footprint while reinforcing its core commitment to quality, access, and community.

For more information, visit https://www.ltaultrasummit.com/ and https://www.gmiteevent.com/

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Stay connected with GMITE and Ultra Summit on LinkedIn: GMITE Ultra Summit

About Ultra Summit

Ultra Summit is focused on the business of luxury travel. The invitation-only event unites top-producing luxury travel advisors with the world’s most distinguished travel suppliers. Ultra Summit offers curated one-to-one meetings, tailored education and thought leadership addressing market trends and future growth opportunities. The Summit is co-located with Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange (GMITE), a dedicated luxury meetings and incentive event. The events co-located are relevant for both audiences working in the luxury leisure and luxury business meetings industries. Ultra Summit takes place at the AVA Cancun September 16-19, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.ltaultrasummit.com.

About Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange (GMITE)

Global Meeting & Incentive Exchange (GMITE) is a dedicated luxury meetings and incentive event. GMITE unites incentive and meeting planners sourcing luxury programs with the world's most distinguished suppliers who offer elevated experiences, custom engagement and high-touch hospitality experiences, for strategic insight and connection. GMITE is co-located with Ultra Summit, which brings together top-producing luxury travel advisors with global suppliers serving high-net-worth consumers. The events offer enhanced relevance for both audiences working in the luxury leisure and luxury business meetings industries. GMITE takes place at the AVA Cancun September 16-18, 2026. For more information, visit https://www.gmiteevent.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Leah Braithwaite

Marketing Director

GMITE and Ultra Summit

lbraithwaite@questex.com

