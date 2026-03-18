NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Announces Union Square Hospitality Group’s Danny Meyer to Receive Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award on June 2

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 48th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, today announces Danny Meyer, Founder and Executive Chairman, Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) will receive the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. The award celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry.

“It will be an honor to present Danny with the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. He is widely respected throughout the hospitality industry and has truly raised the bar with his commitment to prioritizing the experience of both guests and employees. Danny is equally as passionate about using his platform to help address hunger relief and supporting organizations working to strengthen our communities,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, retired Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co., and Chairman Emeritus, NYU IHIF.

Meyer will receive the award on June 2 at the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum, where he will also participate in a conversation with Tisch to discuss his Enlightened Hospitality philosophy.

In 1985, Meyer opened his first restaurant, Union Square Cafe, launching what would become a lifelong career in hospitality. Forty years later, Meyer’s USHG comprises some of New York’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Maialino, Manhatta and more. Meyer and USHG founded Shake Shack, which became a public company in 2015. USHG also provides hospitality consulting and educational programming, and launched a strategic growth investment fund, Enlightened Hospitality Investments. Under Meyer’s leadership, USHG is renowned not only for its acclaimed restaurants but also for its distinctive and celebrated culture of Enlightened Hospitality. Meyer and USHG’s diverse ventures have added to the hospitality dialogue in many contexts including dining options in museums, sports arenas, and cultural institutions, as well as prescient investments in burgeoning neighborhoods. Meyer has set industry standards in areas such as hiring practices, innovative leadership, and corporate responsibility. Meyer has also been recognized for his leadership, business achievements, and humanitarianism.

Meyer has supported numerous nonprofit partnerships, including Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign to combat childhood hunger. Meyer has mobilized hospitality partnerships for food insecurity and other social causes. This commitment reflects a broader belief that restaurants can serve as powerful platforms for civic impact and community connection.

Meyer added, “I am proud to have created an environment where respected employees deliver exceptional guest experiences. I believe that leading with kindness and work ethic fosters a positive and inclusive workplace culture and empowers employees to become genuine ambassadors for our brand. I’m also deeply committed to supporting efforts that address food insecurity and other critical social causes in our communities. It is an honor to receive this award, I am grateful for this recognition.”

Established in 2024, the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award recognizes leaders in the hospitality industry for their significant positive community impact. Previous honorees include: Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, Blackstone and Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group.

NYU IHIF will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. NYU IHIF takes place on May 31 - June 2 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

Register by March 27 to save $600. Click here to register.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Robert Britt at rbritt@questex.com.

For media registration, click here.

Stay connected with the NYU IHIF on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

Media Contacts

Ahna Holloran

NYU IHIF

aholloran@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

NYU IHIF

mfranzman@questex.com