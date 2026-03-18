Urban Grid and Sustain Our Future Foundation Collaborate with Microsoft to Deliver Energy Solutions and Drive Community Impact

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Grid today announced a new partnership with Sustain Our Future Foundation (SOFF) to launch a $750,000 community investment initiative in four project communities across Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland. This funding will support community-led programs through investments in education, training, emergency response services, and energy efficiency. These programs will strengthen household energy affordability and safety, increase community preparedness for severe weather-related disruptions, and support local workforce development.

The initiative is part of the virtual Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) between the Urban Grid project companies and Microsoft, under which Microsoft purchases renewable energy generated by four of Urban Grid’s utility-scale solar projects. By partnering with SOFF, a nonprofit focused on environmental justice and trust-based philanthropy, Urban Grid is ensuring that the benefits of clean energy development extend beyond the grid and are guided by the voices and needs of the communities themselves. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fair outcomes for the people and places that make the energy transition possible.

“As we work to meet America’s unprecedented energy needs, we recognize the importance of ensuring our projects also serve the communities that host them,” said Stephen Gallagher, CEO of Urban Grid. “This $750,000 investment, in collaboration with SOFF, reflects our belief that energy infrastructure should not only power the grid but also empower people.”

The funds will be distributed in the following communities:

Aspen Road Solar in Fannett Township, Pennsylvania

in Fannett Township, Pennsylvania Spring Grove Solar II in Surry County, Virginia

in Surry County, Virginia Jones Farm Solar in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland

in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Egypt Road Solar in Dorchester County, Maryland

“Our collaboration with Urban Grid and Microsoft is about more than clean energy—it’s about investing in the people and places that make this transition possible,” said Yinka N. Bode-George, Founder and CEO of Sustain Our Future Foundation. “By centering community voices and prioritizing trust-based philanthropy, we’re building stronger, more resilient communities alongside a more sustainable energy future.”

This community investment initiative with SOFF reflects Urban Grid’s broader mission to be a responsible energy provider, one that not only delivers reliable solar and storage solutions but also strengthens the communities where it operates.

About Urban Grid

Urban Grid is an independent power producer (IPP) delivering reliable, utility-scale solar and storage solutions to help meet America’s unprecedented energy demand. We develop, own and operate projects that strengthen local economies through long-term partnerships and responsible land stewardship. By integrating agrivoltaics into our land management practices, we enhance soil health, support local farmers and benefit the communities we serve.

With a strong focus on execution and integrity, we are committed to being a trusted domestic energy provider and responsible corporate citizen. Urban Grid is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and operates across the United States with a growing portfolio that includes 12,000 megawatts of development assets. We continue to maintain our optionality to co-locate with battery storage based on customer demand, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness in our energy solutions.

Since becoming an IPP in 2023, we have successfully brought five solar projects online, begun construction on three additional projects and are actively advancing one gigawatt of capacity into pre-construction.

Urban Grid is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets.

Media Contact:

Becky Zavala

Urban Grid

Becky.Zavala@urbangridco.com

SOFF Media Contact:

Yinka Bode-George

Sustain Our Future Foundation

media@sustainourfuture.org