MATTER 360 Diverts 7.7 Million Pounds of Medical Surplus from Landfills in 2025

Minneapolis, MN, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER announced today that its MATTER 360 initiative successfully diverted more than 7.7 million pounds of medical surplus from landfills in 2025, marking an increase from 7.2 million pounds in 2024.

MATTER 360 repurposes medical equipment and supplies

A Sustainable Solution for Global Healthcare

MATTER repurposes medical equipment and supplies to aid people and reduce landfill non-hazardous medical waste, accomplishing this through distributions to hospital and clinic partners, from resale efforts, and by recycling.

MATTER 360 Impact Highlights

7.7 million pounds of medical surplus repurposed in 2025

of medical surplus repurposed in 2025 32 million pounds diverted since 2019

diverted since 2019 24% received from established hospital & clinic partnerships repurposed in the U.S. and internationally

repurposed in the U.S. and internationally 70% remarketed through sales channels to support MATTER projects and operations

to support MATTER projects and operations 6% responsibly recycled (unusable supplies and equipment)

"MATTER stands in the gap for other organizations to help obtain needed medical supplies and equipment for countries they support. Through these partner relationships, countries within Africa, South America, Mexico, Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean received desperately needed medical relief," said Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. "Whether it's for hurricane relief and rebuilding, equipping war zone hospitals, or general humanitarian reasons, MATTER stands ready to assist."

Make a Difference with MATTER 360

“Making it easy and effective for our partners to donate medical supplies and equipment is central to our mission. When these items are put back to use, they deliver real value—supporting our partners while reaching communities around the world that need them most,” said Tammy Barreca, VP of Acquisitions at MATTER. “We’re truly grateful for our many partners we work with nationwide, and we’re excited to keep advancing this important work together.”

One beneficiary of MATTER's approach, Aisha Fehr, Operations Director at Mock Medical LLC, indicated, "MATTER's utilization of unused medical supplies enables our business to give more hands-on practice for medical students at a lesser budget."

To further expand its impact, MATTER 360 encourages hospitals, clinics, and medical suppliers to partner in reducing waste and improving global healthcare access. To learn more about donating, visit the MATTER 360 website.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, providing beneficial meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 56 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER.

Press Inquiries

Brian Numainville

brian [at] matter.ngo

612-467-9141

https://www.matter.ngo