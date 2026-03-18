NowSecure Launches AI Data Partner Program to Expand Mobile Application Risk Intelligence for Security Platforms

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowSecure, the leader in mobile application security and privacy, today announced the NowSecure Agentic AI Data Partner Program (ADP) , a new initiative that makes NowSecure mobile application risk intelligence available to security vendors and AI-driven platforms. The program addresses a significant blind spot in enterprise security: lack of visibility into mobile application risk.

Through the program, partners can access risk intelligence derived from more than four million real-world mobile application security assessments. Security vendors and AI-driven platforms including Mobile Device Management (MDM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), Threat Intelligence (TI), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), AI governance platforms and security analytics providers can integrate this intelligence to extend visibility into mobile application behavior, infrastructure relationships and risk.

Large-Scale Mobile Application Intelligence for Security Platforms

Unlike tools that analyze source code alone, NowSecure evaluates the compiled mobile application binary, the same artifact distributed through app stores and executed on user devices. This approach provides direct visibility into how applications actually behave in production environments.

Through large-scale automated analysis, NowSecure generates structured intelligence signals describing mobile application behavior, infrastructure relationships and security risks. For example, an EDR or MTD platform can correlate device telemetry with NowSecure mobile intelligence to identify vulnerable SDK ecosystems, detect apps exchanging sensitive data, communicating with suspicious infrastructure, monitor abnormal permission usage and surface mobile applications invoking external AI services without governance visibility. This extends security analysis beyond traditional network and endpoint telemetry to include the mobile application layer. (For a deeper explanation of the mobile application visibility gap in AI security platforms , see our recent analysis.)



Available signals include:

Application risk scores

Network connections and backend infrastructure

Embedded software components and third-party SDKs

Security vulnerabilities and privacy issues, including known and zero-day risks

Data leakage and hard-coded credentials

Data flows to external endpoints

Tracking and data collection domains

Android and iOS permissions

Privacy-sensitive or high-risk permission requests

Use of on-device or cloud-based artificial intelligence services

Flexible Integration for Security Platforms

The NowSecure Agentic AI Data Partner Program enables organizations to integrate mobile risk intelligence directly with security platforms and agentic AI workflows. Partners can access structured mobile application intelligence through the NowSecure MCP Server or API. The datasets cover widely used enterprise mobile applications and are continuously updated as new versions are released. Historical assessment data can also be incorporated to support trend analysis and broader analytical context.

The program provides three complementary datasets that partners can incorporate into their platforms and analytics:

Risk Score Data

Application risk scores that enrich existing device, network and web application telemetry to guide safer app usage decisions, reducing exposure to insecure applications.

Application risk scores that enrich existing device, network and web application telemetry to guide safer app usage decisions, reducing exposure to insecure applications. Behavioral Data

Application attributes and behaviors such as permissions, endpoints, domains and software bill of materials (SBOM) information to identify data collection practices, advertising trackers and external dependencies.

Application attributes and behaviors such as permissions, endpoints, domains and software bill of materials (SBOM) information to identify data collection practices, advertising trackers and external dependencies. Risk and Threat Data

Detailed vulnerability, privacy and data leakage findings of real-world breach risk to support threat hunting, risk correlation and automated security analysis alongside network, device and web telemetry.



“Mobile applications have become one of the largest blind spots in enterprise security,” said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. “Security teams have strong visibility into networks, endpoints and cloud infrastructure, but they often lack insight into what mobile applications are actually doing on the device. The Agentic AI Data Partner Program allows security platforms and AI systems to incorporate mobile application intelligence alongside their existing telemetry, extending security analysis into a critical and previously under-observed layer of enterprise risk.”

Current partners include market leaders in enterprise cyber risk rating, third-party risk management, mobile EDR, unified endpoint management and mobile device management, demonstrating the flexibility and power of NowSecure intelligence for third-party risk analysis and AI-driven threat response. Contact NowSecure at adp@nowsecure.com for more information about how the program can support your business.

Commitment to Privacy and Data Integrity

NowSecure customer data is not included in the ADP dataset. The company maintains strict separation between customer testing environments and its mobile intelligence repository, ensuring that customer-provided applications, configuration, and scan results are never incorporated into partner datasets.

About NowSecure

NowSecure is a global leader in mobile application risk management that enables organizations to identify and manage security, privacy and compliance risks across the mobile application ecosystem. Trusted by hundreds of enterprises, government agencies and global brands, NowSecure provides the visibility and intelligence needed to continuously assess the security of the mobile applications organizations build and the third-party applications used across their environments. Built on open-source technology, industry standards and real-device testing infrastructure, the NowSecure platform allows security teams to detect vulnerabilities, prevent data leakage and manage mobile application risk at scale.



Contact:

Press@nowsecure.com