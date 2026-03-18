Associa Community Management Corporation’s Karen Fooks Co-Presents Board Leadership Certificate Program at WMCCAI Annual Conference & Expo

Chantilly, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Fooks, vice president of the Maryland division at Associa Community Management Corporation co-presented the Board Leadership Certificate Program hosted by the Washington Metropolitan Chapter of Community Associations Institute during its Annual Conference & Expo on Feb. 27.

The session drew more than 80 attendees and generated strong feedback from participants, underscoring the continued value of practical, high-impact education for community association board members.

Formerly offered as an eight-hour course, the program was restructured into a four-hour board certification course featuring five modules: governing documents and board roles and responsibilities; fundamentals of financial management; association rules and conflict resolution; communication, meetings and volunteerism; and professional advisers and service providers.

“Strong communities begin with informed, confident board leadership,” said John Tsitos, president of Associa Community Management Corporation. “Karen’s expertise and thoughtful approach helped deliver a program that gave attendees practical guidance they can apply right away in service to their communities.”

Fooks’ participation reflects Associa Community Management Corporation’s ongoing commitment to professional education, industry leadership and equipping volunteer board members with the tools they need to lead effectively.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

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Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com