ESET sets new integration with Lumu

ESET adds to its growing list of integrations with the Lumu platform.

This integration empowers organizations to measure and respond to confirmed compromises in real time, enabling faster, more precise threat detection and response.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its new integration with Lumu, a leader in continuous compromise assessment (CCA).

These days, it is getting harder for businesses to manage their cybersecurity due to an ever more complex threat landscape and a growing set of individual solutions designed to shrink the attack surface in a piecemeal fashion. With this rising complexity, it’s time to streamline workloads and operations — through seamless product integrations that can elevate business security without a fuss.

Reducing complexity is one of ESET’s prevention first pillars; thus, with the Lumu integration, ESET automates the management of threat indicators, enhancing web protection by dynamically updating ESET policies with real-time threat intelligence. Furthermore, as Lumu is a cybersecurity solution focused on continuous compromise assessment, it is designed to complement SIEM systems rather than replace them, by providing real-time visibility into confirmed compromise indicators.

Lumu continuously identifies patterns of communication with malicious infrastructure across the organization, including newly emerging or previously unknown threat campaigns. When integrated with ESET PROTECT, this intelligence is automatically converted into blocking policies — stopping lateral movement and preventing further spread.

Some of the key features are:

Real-time IOC Sync : Automatically syncs threat indicators from Lumu to ESET, ensuring up-to-date protection with minimal manual effort.

: Automatically syncs threat indicators from Lumu to ESET, ensuring up-to-date protection with minimal manual effort. Web Access Protection Integration : Feeds malicious domains into ESET’s web control policies, enabling proactive blocking of threats at the network access layer.

: Feeds malicious domains into ESET’s web control policies, enabling proactive blocking of threats at the network access layer. Custom Script or Docker Deployment: Flexible deployment using a script or Docker container on Linux or Windows, adaptable to various customer environments and infrastructures.

Flexible deployment using a script or Docker container on Linux or Windows, adaptable to various customer environments and infrastructures. Incident Mute Functionality : Muted incidents in Lumu automatically remove associated IOCs from ESET, reducing false positives and improving operational efficiency.

: Muted incidents in Lumu automatically remove associated IOCs from ESET, reducing false positives and improving operational efficiency. Multi-source Metadata Collection: Collects network metadata from agents, proxies, and cloud services, enriching threat detection and enabling broader, more accurate protection.





Together, these functions accelerate the containment of emerging threat campaigns, significantly reducing the time from detection to protection across all protected endpoints. This makes it much harder for fast-moving ransomware of infostealer attacks to make a mark, even across distributed environments (remote or hybrid).

“At ESET, we see the chaotic nature of the threat landscape thanks to our global sensor-sourced telemetry, which is why we know that to stay secure, prevention is the only way. With our integrations, we want to help businesses on their journey to resilience without weighing them down with incessant complexity. As Lumu shares this perspective with us, it made perfect sense to integrate and help organizations achieve prevention — effortlessly,” said Wolf Schumacher, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at ESET.

Discover Lumu’s CCA Platform: Unified security operations with in-depth intelligence and automated defense.

See how ESET’s multiple integrations help organizations reduce the complexity of their workloads.

About Lumu

Lumu is a cybersecurity company that enables organizations to measure and understand compromise in real time. By collecting and analyzing network metadata, Lumu identifies confirmed points of compromise and enables immediate, automated response across existing infrastructure. Headquartered in Miami, Lumu is trusted by thousands of organizations around the world to close the breach detection gap. For more information, visit https://lumu.io/.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.