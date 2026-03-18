Hackney Publications Refreshes Its Directory of ‘100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About’

Austin, TEXAS, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hackney Publications announced today that it has published the sixth annual “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About,” which is a directory that serves as a resource for those in the sports industry who need experienced and capable legal counsel.



As in years past, the law firms are listed alphabetically, a testament to the difficulty in ranking such firms. The other challenge, according to Holt Hackney – the founder of Hackney Publications and editor of Sports Litigation Alert, is that “more firms than ever are launching sports law practice groups.

Holt Hackney

“Law firms recognize the emerging opportunities in the sports industry, whether it’s the financial churn in professional sports ownership, or the Name, Image and Likeness phenomenon in collegiate athletics,” said Hackney. “The markers of this growth are all over the place.”

Hackney continued.

“We will continue to monitor this trend as we have done for almost three decades,” said Hackney, whose company is a partner of the influential Sports Lawyers Association as well as the Sports and Recreation Law Association and the Sports and Entertainment Risk Management Alliance (SERMA®).

“A special thanks to our readers, who have also been instrumental in deciding who should be on the list, and who shouldn’t. This year about ten firms were removed, while another ten were added.”

NOTABLE LAW FIRMS ON THE LIST

Among the notable firms included on the list are:

Barnes & Thornburg

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Cooley, LLC

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP

Dennie Firm, PLLC

Frieser Legal

Greenspoon Marder LLP

Herrick, Feinstein LLP

Hogan Lovells

Kroger, Gardis & Regas, LLP

Lewis Brisbois

Lightfoot Franklin & White, LLC

Maher Legal Group

PARRON LAW

Power & Cronin LTD

Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey, PLLC

Saul Ewing LLP

Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney

Sheppard

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Thompson Coburn LLP

The portal has synergy with Sports Law Expert, a blog that features regular content on a daily basis as well as a directory of legal experts and their particular specialty. “This directory has been around for a decade and has led to new business for many attorneys as well as expert witness engagements for the academic community,” said Hackney.

About Hackney Publications

Hackney Publications (www.hackneypublications.com) is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 25 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert (www.sportslitigationalert.com), which publishes 24 times a year and features a searchable archive of approximately 6,000 articles and case summaries.

Not surprisingly, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester, preparing students destined for a career in the sports industry, as well as the next generation of sports lawyers.

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Press Inquiries

Holt Hackney

hhackney [at] hackneycommunications.com

https://hackneypublications.com/

P.O. Box 684611

Austin, Texas

78768