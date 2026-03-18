New Blockgraph Launch Enables Faster Custom Audience Targeting for Political Campaigns Across TV in Advance of the 2026 Midterm Cycle

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the platform that empowers advertisers to deliver results in the real-world, today announced the launch of its new custom targeting capabilities purpose-built to execute faster political campaigns and election-related initiatives. The new capabilities include the ability to target custom electoral audiences and legislative districts in addition to delivering seamless activation across linear and digital TV platforms including FreeWheel and Ampersand.

Using Blockgraph’s new political offering, available through the company’s Blockgraph OnDemand platform, agencies, political data providers, and media sellers can create audiences using aggregated and de-identified first-party voter data, geographic definitions (state, DMA, city, ZIP, or ZIP+4), and electoral districts. These audiences can then be activated across all TV households via linear and digital channels, in near real-time, bringing greater consistency, interoperability, and speed to the historically fragmented TV ecosystem.

The launch comes as political agencies face increasing pressure ahead of the 2026 midterm election cycle to plan and execute TV campaigns with the same level of speed, accuracy, and accountability that has become standard in digital media. Blockgraph’s new custom political offering brings those capabilities directly to TV—enabling agencies to translate political geographies and privacy-focused data into addressable, measurable TV campaigns at scale.

“Political TV advertising is becoming more data-driven and more accountable and the technology supporting it needs to literally keep pace,” said Aleck Schleider, CRO of Blockgraph. “By expanding the Blockgraph platform to address the nuanced needs of political advertisers, we’re giving agencies the ability to bring real political geographies and first-party data directly into TV planning and activation, creating a more effective and responsive approach for the 2026 midterms.”

“Success in political TV advertising requires precision, scale, and accountability,” said Justin Rosen, SVP, Data & Insights at Ampersand. “With Blockgraph, agencies can leverage first-party data and electoral geographies to create effective campaigns across traditional and streaming TV, connecting insights directly to execution in the modern TV ecosystem.”

Blockgraph’s new political advertising capabilities work across linear addressable and CTV channels by activating via the OnDemand user’s preferred destination, including:

Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) ad-sales businesses, including Comcast Advertising and Spectrum Reach.

Sales aggregator platforms including Ampersand.

FreeWheel’s CTV publisher platform.





Agencies will gain access to a new standard for political TV advertising including:

Faster, near real-time audience activation across linear TV distributors, Connected TV (CTV) publishers and demand side platforms (DSPs).

Streamlined data onboarding and intuitive audience creation tools designed for political workflows.

A secure, permission-based platform connecting participating supply partners.





“For political advertisers, the ability to execute on TV at scale against defined geographies is critical,” said Chris Vail, VP, Industry Verticals & Advanced Advertising at Comcast Advertising. “Blockgraph’s political offering helps make those geographic audiences actionable across Comcast and FreeWheel addressable TV inventory, enabling advertisers to turn their data and geographic strategies into measurable TV execution on linear and streaming platforms.”

“When it comes to political advertising, reaching the right audiences is essential to a successful campaign,” said Bill Clifford, VP, Political Strategy and Sales at Spectrum Reach. “Blockgraph’s new political offering enhances the ability of agencies and direct clients to create precise political audiences across Spectrum Reach’s premium inventory and activate their political ad campaigns quickly, measure results accurately, and optimize with the speed and accountability they expect.”

The launch reinforces Blockgraph’s broader mission to modernize the TV ecosystem—connecting buyers and sellers with secure, interoperable data that enables faster and more precise advertising across linear and CTV. Initial partners participating in the launch include data providers L2 Data and DataTrust as well as research-backed provider of proprietary audiences, Tunnl.

Advertisers or agencies can use this new offering today with participating media partners by accessing the Blockgraph OnDemand sign up link: https://www.blockgraph.co/ondemand/sign-up.

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a platform that turns real-world data into audiences that deliver results in the real world. By empowering businesses to translate first-party data and local context into precise household audiences and measure what happens after ad exposure, Blockgraph drives advertising strategies that deliver meaningful business outcomes. Supporting privacy-safe, accurate, and accountable TV advertising initiatives at the local, regional, and national level, Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount.

Contact:

Alexandra Levy

alex@siliconalley-media.com