Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme - buy back is completed

In week 12 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 4,669,083 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 85.693.494. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 16.3.2026 14:04:14 2,700,000 18,50 49,950,000 17.3.2026 11:29:28 1,000,000 18,30 18,300,000 18.3.2026 13:41:07 969,083 18 17,443,494 Total 4,669,083 85,693,494

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 20 February 2026, based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 33,869,083 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0,631% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 631,548,494. Post these transactions Kvika holds 308,236,463 of own shares which corresponds to 6.656% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme was limited to a maximum total purchase price of ISK 631,548,500 and would not exceed 45,000,000 shares and is therefore completed.

The buyback programme was in effect from 20 February 2026 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

Buyback under the programme was limited to a maximum total purchase price of ISK 2,500,000,000 and would not exceed 236,409,591 shares and is therefore completed. The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.