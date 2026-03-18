WizCommerce Launches AI Video Generator That Gives Every Brand the Power of a World-Class Production Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizCommerce today launched its AI Video Generator, a new module inside WizStudio that transforms a single product image into a professional, publish-ready video in minutes. No cameras, studios, or production teams required.

For ecommerce and wholesale brands managing large catalogs, video has become essential for driving conversions across marketplaces, storefronts, and social platforms. However, producing video at scale has remained expensive and time-consuming. Traditional shoots can cost $1,000–$5,000 per product and take weeks to complete, making it impractical for full catalogs.

WizStudio changes that equation. The AI Video Generator delivers up to 95% cost reduction, 10x faster go-to-market, and enables brands to create high-quality product videos. A budget that once produced a single video can now generate up to 20 or even more.

The product introduces three formats designed for commerce:

Lifestyle Product Videos: Place products in on-brand environments with cinematic motion, optimized for social media and storefronts



Place products in on-brand environments with cinematic motion, optimized for social media and storefronts Product Closeups: Highlight materials, textures, and details to build buyer confidence and reduce returns



Highlight materials, textures, and details to build buyer confidence and reduce returns 360° Spin Videos: Allow shoppers to explore products from every angle, improving engagement and purchase intent





The workflow is simple: upload one product image, choose a format, and receive a ready-to-use video in minutes.

WizStudio is used by leading catalog-driven brands such as Ganz, The Howard Elliott Collection, Jaipur Living, Tremont Floral, Sagebrook Home, and Crestview. These brands are replacing traditional workflows with AI-generated visuals to scale faster and reduce costs.

“This is the AI moment for commerce content,” said Div Makkar, Co-Founder and CEO of WizCommerce. “Video is now essential, but until now, only large brands could afford to produce it at scale. WizStudio makes high-converting video accessible to every brand.”

With faster production cycles and significantly lower costs, brands adopting AI-generated video can launch collections faster and compete more effectively in a video-first commerce landscape.

The AI Video Generator is now available within WizStudio [ Get Started Here → ]

About WizCommerce

Oritur Technologies Inc DBA WizCommerce is an AI-powered commerce platform for wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce brands. WizStudio enables businesses to generate professional product imagery and videos from a single image, at catalog scale, without traditional production.

Media Contact:

Shefali Chandolia

Director of Marketing

WizCommerce

Shefali@wizcommerce.com