Fluke Launches SmartTrace with PointMan For Safer, More Accurate Asset Tracking and Management

Everett, Washington, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation today announced the SmartTrace™ 2082 Series of Underground Locators, the Company’s new underground utilities locator solution that integrates with ProStar’s® (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQB: MAPPF) PointMan® (platform to track and map hard-to-locate underground assets.

By pairing SmartTrace with the PointMan app, field teams can capture precise location data and digitally document underground infrastructure in real time. With the launch of SmartTrace, Fluke aims to address common industry challenges in asset location, providing a solution that can quickly and safely identify underground assets, minimize delays, and help prevent costly damage and safety hazards.

The SmartTrace 2082 Series of Underground Locators provides precise information on the location, depth, and path of underground cables and pipes, enabling workers to identify unknown assets and prevent damage before excavation. Designed for accurate tracing and fault detection, SmartTrace pinpoints issues such as ground faults, sheath faults, and coating defects on pipelines or cables in direct contact with the ground. By locating where metallic conductors touch earth ground faults or leakage currents occur—such as from corrosion or damaged joints—the system enhances safety, efficiency, and troubleshooting accuracy in the field.

SmartTrace detects these assets by injecting signals into to these assets up to 6 meters deep to identify their locations. The product seamlessly integrates with the PointMan app via Bluetooth to allow users to map and document utility locations accurately on their smartphone. The geolocation feature enhances precision and enables effective tracking in real time, as well as providing future reference points for ongoing or upcoming projects.

“Accidental damage to underground utilities remains a major challenge, contributing to what the Common Ground Alliance reports as 400,000 to 800,000 utility strikes annually in the U.S. alone,” said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke. “To help teams work safer and smarter, SmartTrace represents the next step in digital utility management—bringing real-time accuracy and connected intelligence to one of the most critical stages of any project. By combining Fluke’s precision locating technology with the PointMan app, workers can now map, track, and verify underground assets with confidence, reducing risks, preventing costly disruptions, and driving measurable efficiency gains on every site.”

Key benefits include:

Safest tracing methods: Only underground utilities locator with CAT IV 600V transmitter in the market

Only underground utilities locator with CAT IV 600V transmitter in the market Intuitive und smart: The user-friendly transmitter automatically selects the appropriate locating function based on the connected accessories and offers selectable frequencies

The user-friendly transmitter automatically selects the appropriate locating function based on the connected accessories and offers selectable frequencies Mapping and documenting needs: Compatible with PointMan, the leading software solution for underground utilities mapping.

“SmartTrace represents a powerful step forward in helping field teams safely and accurately locate underground infrastructure,” said Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. “Our partnership with Fluke combines industry-leading locating technology with our PointMan precision utility mapping solution, enabling organizations to precisely capture, manage, and protect critical underground assets while reducing risk and costly delays.”

The SmartTrace Premium Kit includes a comprehensive hardware package designed to maximize productivity and streamline utility locating. With accessories such as mapping flags, a spray canister stick, an A-Frame, and a Signal Clamp, users have a complete toolkit for marking, documenting, and detecting utilities—even when direct electrical contact isn’t possible. When used with the transmitter, the A-Frame also enables accurate detection of sheath or ground faults, saving time and enhancing overall workflow efficiency.

For more information on the SmartTrace 2082 Series of Underground Locators, please visit SmartTrace Locator.

About Fluke

As the world leader in test and measurement equipment, software, and service, Fluke is committed to advancing sustainability at a global level. Growth in renewable energy industries requires precision measurement, quality control, and reporting capabilities for installation, maintenance, and service. Every day, Fluke customers stake their reputations on Fluke tools—it’s why they depend on Fluke’s reliability, accuracy, and commitment to help them extend their skills and professionalism.

About ProStar:

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar’s flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar’s solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

To learn more, visit www.prostarcorp.com

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* Common Ground Alliance Dirt Report

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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