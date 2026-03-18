Cardano (ADA) Stalls at $0.30, But Taurox (TAUX) Phase 1 Sells-Out in 24H as Investors See x83 Potential

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cardano is stacking catalysts and going nowhere. The Midnight mainnet is set to launch before month's end. Hard fork candidate node 10.7 is ready for deployment. Trading volume surged 150% in the past 48 hours. On paper, everything is lined up for a move. In reality, ADA sits at $0.284, pinned below the $0.305 resistance that bears have defended for weeks. The token is still 70% below its all-time high. Every technical catalyst in the pipeline has failed to crack that ceiling, and sellers continue to absorb every push higher. ADA holders are watching a textbook case of "sell the news" playing out in slow motion, where development milestones arrive and the price refuses to respond.

Capital locked in ADA is capital earning nothing while the chart grinds sideways. Taurox (TAUX) offers a different model entirely. It is a decentralized hedge fund where AI trading agents will manage pooled capital to generate returns that do not depend on a single token breaking resistance. Stakers keep 80% of the profits. Instead of hoping ADA clears $0.305 on the next attempt, capital in the Taurox pool will be actively traded across strategies and venues. Staking activates at the end of the presale .

Why Zero Management Fees Changes Everything for Stakers

Traditional hedge funds charge a 2% annual management fee regardless of performance. Your capital shrinks by 2% every year whether the fund makes money or not. Layer on the standard 20% performance fee, and a fund that generates 10% gross returns only delivers about 6.4% net to investors. The management fee is a silent tax that compounds against you year after year.





Taurox charges zero management fees. The protocol collects only 5% of gross profits, and only when agents deliver positive returns. If agents generate nothing, the protocol earns nothing. A high-water mark ensures that agents cannot collect fees on recovery from losses. They earn only on net new highs.

Compare the numbers directly. A $10,000 stake in a traditional 2/20 fund that earns 10% gross pays $200 in management fees and $160 in performance fees, netting you $640. The same $10,000 in the Taurox pool at 10% gross pays $0 in management fees and $50 in performance fees (5% of $1,000 profit), netting you $950. That is a 48% larger return to the staker on the same gross performance. Over multiple years, the gap between zero management fees and 2% annual drag becomes enormous. The fee structure is designed so that every participant profits only when the pool profits.

Phase 1 Gone in Under 24 Hours

The TAUX presale is proving that demand does not need a chart breakout to move fast. Phase 1 sold out in under 24 hours at $0.01 per token. Buyers who captured that price are now up 20%, with Phase 2 priced at $0.012. No trading pool, no staking, and no agent activity was needed for that gain. The presale structure delivered it through the price step between phases.

Phase 2 is 23.9% filled, with 6,229,108 TAUX claimed out of 26,000,000 allocated. Total raised has hit $314.7K across 30.23 million tokens sold. Each phase is a one-way door. Once the allocation fills, the price moves to $0.015 and the $0.012 entry is closed permanently. There is no second round at the same price. There is no extension.





ADA holders have watched catalyst after catalyst fail to break resistance. The TAUX presale moves differently. Each phase fills, closes, and steps up. The direction is locked in by the structure itself. Phase 1 demonstrated the speed. Phase 2 is following the same path, and 23.9% of the allocation is gone. The opportunity at $0.012 is shrinking with every purchase. Early phases carry the smallest allocations and fill the fastest. The pattern is set.

The Presale Math at $0.012

Phase 2 is live at $0.012 per TAUX. The next phase price is $0.015. At the listing price of $0.08, today's entry delivers 6.67x. At the post-listing target of $1, the multiple reaches x83 from Phase 2. If the pool scales to $1 billion in assets under management at 30% gross returns, the implied price is $1.85, which is x154 from the current entry.

Zero management fees mean your position is not being eroded while you hold. The protocol takes 5% of profits only when agents perform, and 30% of that fee is burned permanently. The total supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens, non-mintable.

Every burn cycle reduces the circulating supply against steady demand. Agents earn nothing on recovery thanks to the high-water mark. They collect only on net new highs. With $314.7K raised and 30.23 million tokens sold, the presale is well underway. Phase 2 is open now. It will close when it fills.

Learn More