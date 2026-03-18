Geologic launches new corporate website and refreshed visual identity

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geologic today announced the launch of its new corporate website, supported by a refreshed visual identity, to provide customers with improved access to its decision-ready energy data, market intelligence, and software.

The new website (www.geologic.com) brings together Geologic’s portfolio in a cohesive digital experience, helping customers more easily understand and access the company’s full scope of capabilities.

Satvinder Flore, CEO of Geologic, said: “As energy decisions grow more complex, our customers need clarity and insight they can trust. The new website and visual identity reflect a simplified approach to our platform — focused on precision, outcomes, and decision-making confidence.”

For more than four decades, Geologic has helped energy companies navigate complexity by delivering high-quality data, market intelligence, and software that support confident decisions across capital allocation, risk management, and performance improvement.

The website and refreshed visual identity reflect that enduring purpose as the company continues to scale globally.

Paul Harris, VP Marketing at Geologic, said: “Our objective was to create a digital experience that allows the Geologic platform — and the decisions it supports — to take centre stage. The website provides a clearer expression of our capabilities today, while the visual system ensures consistency and clarity as the business grows.”

About Geologic

Geologic brings the clarity and precision needed to address today’s most complex energy challenges. Reduce uncertainty, move faster, and act with confidence using our decision-ready energy data & intelligence. For more than 40 years, our trusted platform has integrated subsurface, operational, financial and market information – enabling customers to uncover opportunities, manage risk, and optimize performance.

Further information

Paul Harris, VP Marketing

pharris@geologic.com

www.geologic.com