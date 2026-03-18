Latin America’s Governments Are Shopping for Drones; One Company Just Walked Into the Room

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com — The conversation about drones in defense has been dominated by two theaters: Ukraine and the Middle East. That’s where the technology proved itself. That’s where $2 commercial quadcopters rewrote the rules of modern warfare and forced every military on earth to rethink what air superiority actually means. But while the world watches those conflicts, a quieter procurement shift is happening across Latin America — one that could matter just as much for the companies building the next generation of autonomous aerial systems.

The numbers tell the story. The global counter-UAS market is projected to reach $14 billion by 2030, growing at 26.5% annually. But it’s not just about shooting drones down. Governments from Mexico to Colombia to Brazil are evaluating unmanned aerial technologies for border monitoring, disaster response, environmental surveillance, and public safety operations. The demand isn’t hypothetical — it’s budgeted. And the companies that get into those briefing rooms first, with demonstrated technology and operational credibility, are the ones that will capture the contracts when procurement decisions are made.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) just walked into those rooms.

The company announced today that, as part of its broader international market development efforts, it recently conducted technology briefings and product presentations with government representatives in Latin America regarding potential homeland security and public safety applications of its autonomous aerial technologies. The discussions introduced VisionWave’s expanding portfolio and demonstrated technologies designed to support border monitoring, disaster response, emergency management, aerial surveillance, and public safety operations. This isn’t a press release about a signed contract. VisionWave was transparent about that — the engagements were informational and exploratory, and don’t represent procurement decisions or commitments from any government authority. But in the defense technology business, the briefing room is where every contract begins. The companies that get invited to present are the ones with technology credible enough to warrant the conversation. And VisionWave showed up with capabilities that most governments in the region haven’t seen from a single platform: specialized aerial payload systems developed by SolarDrone, compact ISR platforms from its portfolio companies, and its proprietary Evolved Intelligence™ edge-autonomy engine designed for real-time, on-device decision-making without cloud connectivity — exactly the kind of capability that matters in remote border zones and disaster scenarios where infrastructure doesn’t exist.

The Latin American push is one piece of a broader dual-market strategy. VisionWave also announced that its subsidiary SolarDrone has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services. It’s the same thesis the company has been building all year: defense-grade autonomous systems and AI sensing capabilities deployed across both government security and commercial infrastructure markets. SolarDrone’s expansion into solar O&M services — a market projected to reach $60 billion by 2035 — gives VisionWave a recurring revenue layer beneath its defense technology platform.

The company’s recent execution adds context. VisionWave closed $20 million in senior financing in February. It completed Phase One of its SaverOne transaction to activate RF sensing within its autonomous defense platform. It executed a $10 million Statement of Work for its qSpeed computational acceleration engine. And it signed an MOU with a German aerospace firm and an Israeli interceptor drone specialist to explore non-explosive interception systems for NATO-aligned customers. The Latin American government briefings are another node in a network of international relationships that’s growing fast.

The sector context explains why this matters for investors. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has reported record contract awards totaling $3.5 billion, with fiscal 2026 revenue guidance raised to $1.95–$2.0 billion. The company’s Switchblade loitering munitions and Puma reconnaissance drones have become standard equipment for allied militaries, and its stock is up over 60% year-to-date. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is up more than 200% in the past year, driven by its Valkyrie attritable drone platform and a $7 million counter-UAS production contract awarded in March 2026. Kratos is forecasting 2026 revenue of $1.59–$1.67 billion. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), with a market capitalization exceeding $390 billion, continues to expand its AI-driven defense analytics platform across U.S. and allied military programs. And Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT), the Israeli defense electronics giant with products deployed in over 50 countries, has long been a benchmark for the kind of international defense technology relationships that VisionWave is now building.

These are the names that defense-tech investors follow daily. They represent the sector’s top tier. And VisionWave is operating in the same space — autonomous systems, AI-driven sensing, counter-UAS, ISR platforms, international government engagement — at a fraction of those valuations, with a NASDAQ listing and a technology stack that’s being demonstrated to the exact kind of buyers that drive revenue for the companies above.

The modern battlefield doesn’t wait for procurement cycles. Neither does the demand for autonomous systems that can monitor borders, respond to disasters, and protect critical infrastructure in regions where traditional approaches have failed. VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) is now in the room with Latin American governments that are actively evaluating these capabilities — and simultaneously building the commercial infrastructure platform, through SolarDrone, that turns defense innovation into civilian revenue. For investors tracking the autonomous defense-tech space, VWAV is the company showing up where the contracts haven’t been written yet — which is exactly where the opportunity lives.

For more information on VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV), visit www.vwav.inc

Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc | Website: www.vwav.inc

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SOURCE: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

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SOURCES:

1. MarketsandMarkets, Counter-UAS Market Forecast — https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-drone-market-177013645.html

2. U.S. Department of Defense Budget Overview — https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3739825/

3. Business Research Insights, Solar O&M Market 2026-2035 — https://www.businessresearchinsights.com/market-reports/solar-operation-and-maintenance-market-117092