BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB), SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq – STKL), Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq - TALK), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - KW)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RallyBio will be acquired by Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”) Following closing, pre-Transaction Rallybio holders are expected to own approximately 3.65% of the combined company. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company expects to operate under the name Candid Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CDRX.” The investigation concerns whether the Rallybio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rallybio-corporation-nasdaq-rlyb/.

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq – STKL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SunOpta will be acquired by Refresco for $6.50 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the SunOpta Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sunopta-inc-nasdaq-stkl/.

Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq - TALK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Talkspace will be acquired by Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE - UHS) for $5.25 per share in an all-cash $835 million transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Talkspace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/talkspace-inc-nasdaq-talk/.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - KW)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kennedy-Wilson will be acquired by a consortium of entities, including William McMorrow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited for $10.90 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Kennedy-Wilson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-nasdaq-kw/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.