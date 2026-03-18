Bitget Wallet Launches Bank Transfer in Bangladesh, Enabling Stablecoin Payouts to bKash and Nagad





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has expanded its Bank Transfer feature to Bangladesh via its partnership with its strategic licensee partners, enabling users to convert stablecoins into Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and transfer funds directly to leading mobile financial services including bKash and Nagad. The launch allows users to move funds from onchain assets to widely used local payment accounts, simplifying access to everyday financial services directly from a crypto wallet.

Through the Bank Transfer feature, users can convert supported stablecoins such as USDT and USDC into BDT and send funds directly to mobile money accounts. The service links digital assets with Bangladesh's large mobile financial services ecosystem, where platforms such as bKash and Nagad are widely used for daily transactions. As of early 2026, Bangladesh's mobile financial services sector counted more than 238 million accounts in a country of around 174 million people, with daily transaction values exceeding $260 million. The integration allows crypto holders to convert digital assets into local currency through established payment channels.

"Mobile-first financial services have become the backbone of everyday payments in markets like Bangladesh," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By connecting stablecoins with widely used platforms such as bKash and Nagad, we are making it easier for users to move between onchain assets and local payment systems, helping digital assets function more naturally within everyday financial activity."

The feature supports common use cases such as sending money to family and friends, cashing out stablecoin earnings, or converting crypto holdings into local currency for everyday expenses. In many emerging markets, users rely on peer-to-peer marketplaces to convert crypto into local currency, which can involve counterparty risk and inconsistent pricing. Bitget Wallet's integrated payout channels provide a more direct conversion path, allowing users to convert stablecoins into local funds without manual matching or third-party intermediaries.

The Bangladesh launch reflects broader growth in both mobile-first finance and stablecoin usage globally. Bangladesh ranked 14th in the Global Crypto Adoption Index , driven largely by retail payment and value-preservation use cases. At the same time, stablecoins accounted for around 30% of global on-chain transaction volume, highlighting their growing role in practical applications such as remittances and cross-border payments.

The rollout follows earlier Bank Transfer integrations in Nigeria and Mexico and forms part of Bitget Wallet's broader effort to build a global PayFi network connecting onchain assets with local financial systems. By integrating stablecoins with regional payment infrastructure, Bitget Wallet continues expanding real-world crypto utility across emerging markets.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet‘s official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f9cfc93-05f1-41e6-b82c-7d6dfd5bf2a1